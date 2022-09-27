African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off stage by Cosatu members

Angry delegates chanted “Asinamali” (We have no money) and “Hamba, Gwede” (Leave, Gwede)

Mantashe said members of the union made a statement, and it was up to the ruling party to listen to their concerns

GAUTENG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) members hurled insults at National Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Gwede Mantashe on Monday, 26 September. The incident at the union’s 14th elective congress saw Mantashe leave the stage.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off the stage at a Cosatu rally. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The national chairperson was due to deliver a message of support on behalf of the ANC. However, the event turned to chaos as Mantashe took the stage, with many delegates chanting “Asinamali” (We have no money) and “Hamba, Gwede” (Leave, Gwede).

Mantashe along with ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members Lindiwe Zulu, and Mmamoloko Kubayi were forced to leave the event with the message of support undelivered. According to the Daily Maverick, the delegates said they were not targeting Mantashe and would have done the same to any other ANC member.

The irate delegates wanted the ruling party to account for several issues, such as the “insufficient” wage increase that the government offered workers. Cosatu leaders had called for an adjournment until after lunch.

After being heckled off the stage, Mantashe told the publication that the ANC was invited to the event and, therefore, he was not rejected by the delegates. He said Cosatu members made a statement, and it was up to the ruling party to listen.

Following the resumption of the event, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi gave a vote of confidence to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. News24 reported that Losi said despite the strengths and weaknesses of the union’s partnership with the ANC was the only way to defend workers’ rights.

South Africans react to the chaos:

@freedomtoday99 said:

“The booing of #gwedemantashe should be a sign of what’s to come in 2024. The people had enough!”

@Zwaii_ME posted:

“We’ve been in this abusive relationship with ANC for a very long time now, it’s about time as workers we show them flames. This is just the beginning.”

@PierreJulius8 wrote:

“Cosatu must cut all ties with the ANC before it’s too late.”

