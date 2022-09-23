Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe clapped back at Former SA President Thabo Mbeki for his comments on the leadership deficit in the country

Mbeki said that the current leadership had failed to respond adequately to the energy crisis even though they were given ample warning

Mantshe claims that "retired" leaders have a responsibility to assist current leaders rather than comparing accolades

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe did not take too kindly to Former President Thabo Mbeki's criticisms of how SA's top leaders have handled the energy crisis.

Gwede Manstashe spoke out against former President Thabo Mbeki for saying there is a leadership deficit in SA. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg & Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe said that criticism from former leadership does not help solve South Africa's problems.

Mbeki took jabs at the lack of good leadership in SA during a discussion with students and diplomats at the University of South Africa on Wednesday, 21 September.

The former president did not mince his words when he spoke on the leadership deficit plaguing SA, claiming that the current leadership had failed to deal with the energy challenges at SA's power utility, Eskom, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mbeki said that when the levels of loadshedding are announced by the power utility, it often contributes them to power failure at SA's newest power stations, Medupi and Kusile.

Mbeki asked:

"Why are the new ones behaving, or misbehaving, in the same way as the old ones?"

Mantashe responded to Mbeki's criticism of the government's tackling of the energy crisis during a signing ceremony for three new wind energy projects.

According to News24, Mantahse said the worst thing a leader can do is criticise those who preceded and succeeded them. The energy minister added that comparisons seek to deride others while appearing to make oneself appear clean.

Mbaula's comments appear to be directed at the former president. During Mbeki's administration, the government failed to heed warnings about the looming energy crisis and mitigate loadshedding by procuring new power.

Mantashe said that leaders who have retired have a responsibility to guide those who are currently in leadership.

South Africans weigh in on Gwede Mantashe's clap back at Thabo Mbeki's leadership comments

Some South Africans think Gwede Mantashe is being too sensitive, with some social media users commenting that what Mbeki said was constructive criticism.

@MarkSyson2 asked:

"So it was mistakes made by former presidents that have caused the current problems, what happened to the narrative that it is the current board and its CEO's fault?"

@kagisosebudi commented:

"People dont want to be corrected and also not criticized. How arrogant can one be to assume that they have to go through their entire life without anybody criticising their work? We are in a democratic state capitalistic global economy. It is what it is."

@OliverW10 added:

"This man, Pravin and Cyril, are the main reason we are in this mess!"

@velile_ntantiso claimed:

"Gwede Mantashe is the worst leader! No accountability whatsoever. Sometimes you just have to take it and look for ways to improve."

@Craig29655971 said:

"Comes with the job. If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."

@6e7620e61e6a4f6 tweeted:

"Oh, here you go again, missing the point, constructive criticism helps. It’s true that there’s a lack of leadership at Eskom. Work on that and stop being over-protective."

Thabo Mbeki said SA needs good leadership to solve Mzansi’s many problems in Unisa address

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that Former President Thabo Mbeki slammed the government and South Africa's general society for the many problems plaguing the nation. Mbeki made these comments during a lecture with students and diplomats at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September.

The address coincided with the 14th anniversary of Mbeki's resignation as head of state following the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee's decision to have Mbeki recalled.

According to News24, the former South African President alluded to the challenges faced by the nation, which include the economy, politics, matters of peace and safety and security of the population.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News