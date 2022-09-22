Former President Thabo Mbeki had some sobering words of advice for South African citizens while speaking in Tshwane

Mbeki cautioned against believing the false notion that all crimes in South Africa are committed by foreign nationals

Mbeki made these comments during a lecture at the University of South Africa on Wednesday, 21 September

PRETORIA - South Africa's second democratic president Thabo Mbeki warned citizens not to be fooled by reports that foreign nationals are the only group who commit crimes in South Africa.

Mbeki said this during his engagement with students and diplomats at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday, 21 September.

The former president said that there are many cases in which SA citizens have been guilty of committing crimes. Mbeki added that people guilty of crimes should be arrested irrespective of where they come from, SABC News reports.

Mbeki's comments coincide with his remarks that hardline solutions like building a wall or erecting an electric fence at borders will not solve the illegal immigration problem plaguing SA.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mbeki added that many Africans have a legitimate claim for being in the country as several African nations contributed to the liberation struggle that ended apartheid.

Addressing the misconception that foreigners commit the bulk of SA crimes, Mbeki said:

"The bulk of crime in this country is caused is committed by South Africans. There are foreigners who commit crimes."

South Africans react to Thabo Mbeki's warnings

Some South Africans don't agree with Mbeki's statements. Here are some comments:

@Thabokh03038315 commented

"Me thinks this guy's owns mines all over Africa hence they are telling us this nonsense."

@SabsDer said:

"Mbeki is useless,still bitter and wants to be relevant, #MuteMbeki"

@ZeeHadebe added:

"Mbeki must just walk in Johannesburg CBD with no guards for just 15 minutes, not at night just broad daylight, and come back to tell us."

@finestola asserted:

"Amen! No favoritism, anyone find guilty should be dealt with irrespective of where they come from coz pointing fingers without facts are wrong."

Thabo Mbeki says SA needs good leadership to solve Mzansi's many problems in Unisa address

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that former President Thabo Mbeki had criticised the government and SA's general society for the many problems plaguing the nation. Mbeki made these comments during a lecture with students and diplomats at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September.

The address coincided with the 14th anniversary of Mbeki's resignation as head of state following the decision of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee to recall Mbeki.

