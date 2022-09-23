Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s corruption case has been postponed

Magashule and his 15 co-accused involved in the R255m asbestos scandal appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court for pre-trial proceedings

The politician believes the postponement of the trial was deliberate because the intention was to destroy the ANC

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s R255m asbestos corruption case has been postponed to Friday, 20 January. He has been on the top of trending lists for the much-awaited trial.

The politician and his 15 co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court for pre-trial proceedings on Friday, 23 September.

Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to theft, corruption and money laundering relating to the tender scandal in 2014.

Speaking outside the court, Magashule told SABC News that the postponement was deliberate because the intention was to destroy the ANC.

The suspended secretary-general has claimed his innocence and believes the charges are politically motivated.

According to The Citizen, Magashule plans to contest leadership positions at the ANC’s elective conference in December. However, the party introduced a step-aside rule that prevents those with criminal charges from running in the elections.

Ace Magashule’s final attempt to overturn ANC suspension thrown out by Constitutional Court

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Ace Magashule’s bid to appeal his suspension from the African National Congress was dismissed.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the ruling party’s suspended secretary-general’s case had no grounds and would not be successful.

The court said the delay in bringing the application for appeal is minimal and is adequate with no forms of prejudice. According to TimesLIVE, this is not the first court bid that Magashule lost over his suspension.

