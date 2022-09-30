The Free State government has pledged R24 million to help rebuild 164 houses that were destroyed in Jagersfontein

JAGERSFONTEIN - The Free State government plans to tap into the emergency fund from the Human Settlements Department’s grants to rebuild the Jagersfontein community. About R24 million will be used to rebuild the 164 houses that were destroyed when a mine dam wall collapsed.

The project is expected to take an estimated six months to complete. However, the local government has been struggling to meet with the owners of the Jagersfontein Developments, who allegedly should foot the bill for the damage.

Mop-up operations in the town are on-going following the disaster three weeks ago and the second mine overflow on Tuesday, 27 September. Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs head Kopung Ralikontsane told SABC News that the primary objective is to ensure lives are restored.

Ralikontsane said processes would be formalised to ensure the mine is held responsible for the damage to the community. He said the regulatory processes would determine the culpability of the mine.

Meanwhile, Free State Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele said the incident on Tuesday left residents panicked and worried. He said he has been in the community since the second dam burst; fortunately, no major damage occurred.

Tseletsele told EWN, elderly residents were left traumatised by the disaster, and one senior had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a panic attack. Authorities believe heavy downpours may have caused the collapse.

Mzansi reacts to the disaster:

@kmosebetsi said:

“What has the company committed to rebuilding the lives of the people? It’s strange that it’s the government that’s being left to pick up the pieces!”

@gm_tladi1 commented:

“R24 million for 164 houses. Christmas big bonuses for those in power.”

@Moeketsi6403668 added:

“Comrades waiting like a pack of hyenas to steal from the destitute.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa promises Jagersfontein residents government support: “we won’t abandon you”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed the government’s support to Jagersfontein residents after an accident at a mine caused damage to at least 100 homes.

The accident left one person dead, four missing, and numerous displaced. The president visited the area on Monday, 12 September, following the accident and said the government would attend to the needs of those who lost their household possessions.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa called for calm and said an investigation into the accident would be conducted.

