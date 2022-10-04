An elderly jogger from Soweto has been found dead after she had been missing for three days

Shirley Mtiyane went out for a jog on Thursday, 29 September, in preparation for the 27th Soweto marathon

The 67-year-old jogger was found bundled in a rundown toilet at a stadium in Mofolo Soweto with evidence of sexual assault

SOWETO - The body of a missing elderly jogger was found in a dilapidated toilet at Shap Stadium in Mofolo Park, Soweto, on Sunday, 2 October.

Shiley Mtiyane was missing for three days before her body was discovered in a rundown toilet. Image: @FundiKumalo/Twitter & Westend61

Source: UGC

Shirley Mtiyane was an avid runner who was reported missing by her family when the 67-year-old runner didn't return from her routine jog on Thursday 29, September.

The community banded together to find Mtiyane when the news of her disappearance spread. However, her family never expected their beloved aunt would be found crammed into a toilet with bruises on her body and evidence of a sexual assault.

The family is adamant that foul play was involved because of how her body was found. Though they are unsure of what happened, they maintain that she did not just fall in the rundown toilet, TimeLIVE reported.

Moeketsi Duiker, Mtiyane's nephew, said the suspected murder of the 67-year-old jogger was a devastating blow to the family.

Duiker said:

"We never expected this to happen. We are just trying to hold our pain, to arrange and get through the funeral."

Duiker described his aunt as an energetic and loving person who was full of life. He added that Mtiyane was very friendly and that everybody who met the jogger loved her.

A family friend posted a tribute to Mtiyane, who they called Mama Shirley, on Twitter and thanked everybody who helped find the beloved jogger.

Mtiyane was preparing for the 27th Soweto Maraton, which will take place on 6 November, when she was tragically killed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the police had opened an inquest docket for further investigations.

South Africans react to Shiley Mtiyane's death

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media since it was announced that Mtiyane was found dead.

Here are some comments:

@Figgy_N mourned:

"This is so heartbreaking"

@TebogoMtshweni_ commented:

"Wow, sorry "

@Ngubenil pointed out:

"A sad story when jogging is no longer possible without risking death!"

@mzingisit1 said:

"Heartbreaking"

@Kgothatso added:

"Hopefully, they find whoever did this. Maybe she rest in peace"

