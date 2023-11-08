Fingers were pointed at the Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, for trying to cause racial division

The CIC was accused after netizens on social media attributed the absence of ten players from the tour to racism, despite this not being true

South Africans rallied behind the Bokke and said that Julius Malema's rhetoric was causing division

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Netizens blamed Julius Malema after accusations of racism were levelled against Springbok players who missed the tour. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok fans blamed Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for allegations that some Springbok player's absence from the rugby World Cup trophy had racial motives.

There were speculations that a few of the Springbok players who were absent from the tour were white, and South Africans theorized that they stayed away for racist reasons.

Netizens shut these claims down and believed that Malema's alleged racist ideology fuelled people to think that their absence was racial.

Racism claims against Springbok players

The South African reported that netizens believed that the absence of 11 Springbok players from the Rugby World Cup trophy tour had racial motives. The South African also alleged that some thought that the choice of the five cities for the tour was motivated by racist reasons. The Sprngbok toured five cities in four provinces after winning the Rugby World Cup in France.

Where 10 of the players were

According to Daily Maverick, the notable absences of af De Klerk, Cheslin Kolbr, Damian Willemse, Handré Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith, Trevor Nyakane, Damien de Allende, Willie le Roux and RG Snyman may not have been racially-motivated. Some players reportedly missed the tour because of injuries, while others had obligations to their clubs. Faf De Klerk allegedly had a funeral to attend.

Netizens blame Julius Malema

South Africans on Facebook slammed any attempt to sow seeds of racial division among the Springboks and blamed Julius Malema.

Ina Kotze said:

“Try again, and try harder. The majority of South Africans know we are stronger together, and we embrace each other as we keep on moving. We won’t be sidetracked by some wannabe-something (Malema) or anyone else.”

Jason Wood wrote:

“Amazing how captured the South African social media pages are by Julius Malema’s rhetoric.”

Joanne Meyer pointed out:

“Malema followers are always looking for a problem to every solution. They hate that the Springbokke and rugby unite the country in a way no politics or politicians can.”

Masoeu Calypso remarked:

“Malema fears unity. His party was capitalizing on division. He is aware of his end.”

Beverley Humphrey remarked:

“All Malema wants is the publicity.”

Politicians accused of stealing Springboks' limelight

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans accused politicians of tryng to steal the Springboks' limelight during their World Cup trophy tour.

Thew Bokke went on a five-city tour, which kicked off in Tshwane. While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi addressed the crowd, Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa stood up to adjust his mic.

Many interpreted this action as an attempt by the politician and minister to hog the winner's limelight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News