EFF's Julius Malema has criticised Kenyan President Rutofor thee warm welcome to King Charles, accusing him of betrayal and broken election promises

Malema challenged Ruto on Israel's support, questioning his actions and sparking upset among Kenyans over his controversial speech

South Africans support Malema's truth-telling, rallying behind his words on social media, while Kenyan Senator Cherargei urges him to apologise

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans are concurring with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) CIC Julius Malema's sentiments on Kenya Kwanza leader and President William Ruto.

EFF's Julius Malema calls out Kenyan President William Ruto for supporting Israel. Images: Getty Images

Malema once again landed himself in hot water, this time not in South Africa but in Kenya with his utterance while delivering a speech at the Pan African Institute Launch at Makueni, rubbing a great many Kenyans the wrong way.

Addressing thousands of attendees at Lukenya University, the red-beret leader lambasted President Ruto for his warm welcoming of King Charles during his visit to Kenya and the condemnation of attacks on Israel by Gaza.

Malema challenges President Ruto

During his speech, Malema accused President Ruto of doing the exact opposite of what he said during the elections. He questioned Ruto for not calling King Charles into question during his visit. He said:

"Putting a red carpet for a murderer, a person who killed Kenyan people coming into this country and being saluted by our army. This is not an Italian army, it's not a colonialist army. The Kenyan army is a product of the Maomao rebellion and those who killed our people in the Maomao rebellion cannot be saluted by the same army of the children of those who were killed during Maomao."

Lambasting Ruto on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Malema asked the attendees to pass on a message for him to Ruto.

"The people of Palestine are what Maomao was. The people of South Africa are what Palestinian people are today, where our land just gets taken, where we get killed on our own land, we get tortured on our land, we get imprisoned in our own land and when we fight back we are called terrorists," said Malema.

Kenyans angered by Malema's 'insults'

In a video posted by @AdvoBarryRoux on X Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei responded to Malema's speech and said, Malema needed to stop coming to Kenya and insulting their president. He said:

Below is the video:

South Africans believe Malema told the truth

Commenting on a post by @AdvoBarryRoux on X, netizens rallied behind Malema's words, saying all he said was nothing short of the truth.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Ori_RSA remarked:

"Everything he said is true. That president and his fellow cheerleaders are offended because the truth hurts. There is no sense of disrespect in what he said."

@UrbanStreetZA suggested:

"That's why he should be president of South Africa, let's vote next year."

@tinyikobaloyi remarked:

"One thing I know, he is not going to apologise."

@AkanimiltonM said:

"The truth hurts and they are offended by the truth."

@musa_mansa denoted:

"Everything he said was true, but African politicians are not used to that kind of confrontation. People of Kenya were very happy with his speech."

