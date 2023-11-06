The country attacked Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema for trying to cancel the Springboks

The EFF leader went from supporting the Springboks after winning the World Cup to saying that the name, colours and emblems must be replaced to remove the Apartheid legacy

Wits professor of Sociology Devan Pillay said that he sympathises with Malema's statements and shared his views on Juju's statements

South Africans were quick to denounce him and take him to task for his statements

South Africans turned on Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema after he called the Springboks a symbol of apartheid. Malema did an about-turn from when he supported the Bokke after winning the Rugby World Cup to condemning the symbol as reminiscent of the apartheid era. A Wits University professor of sociology believed that Malema's statements have merit and sympathised with his statements.

Julius Malema slams the Springboks

Juju joined the rest of the country when he celebrated the South African rugby team clinching the World Cup after facing a formidable New Zealand side. The Bokke won 12-11 during a match that had everyone on the edge of the seat. However, according to TimesLIVE, Julius Malema, who previously supported the Springboks' victory, turned around and attacked the national rugby team.

Springboks name must fall: Malema

Malema called for the Springboks to fall, saying that the name "Springboks" is an apartheid symbol and their colours were the ones used by apartheid South Africa. He added that the national team will get a new name representing the country's democracy. He also questioned why the country should salute the same emblem by former South African head of state DF Malan, FW De Klerk, PW Botha and Hendrik Verwoerd, despite winning the World Cup.

Wits Professor sympathises with Julius Malema

Devon Pillay, associate professor and the former head of the Department of Sociology at Wits University, told Briefly News that Malema made many good points.

"As someone who grew up under apartheid where we had to boycott the Springboks and support the All Blacks, that history is present in the minds of my generation and people deeply involved in the anti-apartheid struggle. I can sympathise with the EFF's feelings, even though I don't like their politics.

"One cannot escape the fact that the Springboks has a white-power structure. I can see the value of national unity, and I believe in national unity. However, I am still worried that it is a false unity and that we're building a false unity around the Springboks that doesn't correspond to the reality of people's lives.

"It is distracting attention from the fact that people are living in poverty, there is massive employment, people don't have proper living conditions, and the living conditions for the major portion of the country have worsened. I do, however, disagree with Malema in that he overracialised the issue. It's a class issue where 1% of the country, both black and white, is getting wealthy," he added.

The EFF, on their Twitter account, @EFFSouthAfrica, reiterated Malema's call and tweeted his words. Read the tweet here.

South Africans strongly disagreed with Malema

South Africans did not spare Julius Malema and turned against him.

Mr Mthimkulu said:

“Ai Khona. I’m no longer voting for you guys. This is too much abuse.”

Kea added:

“You just fumbled votes by tweeting this. Focus on the core issues, please.”

Paballo pointed out:

“Please continue sabotaging yourselves. I love it. You will see that percentage drop next election.”

Rise suggested:

“Guys, you’re pushing it now. Green and yellow? Just focus on shops selling expired food and other things.”

Mandla exclaimed:

“If being patriotic requires us to stoop this low, please count me out. We must be fighting for serious issues than a rugby team.”

SA angry that World Cup trophy toured five cities

