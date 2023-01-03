An opinionated Mzansi man took to social media to share an image of the Curro Schools 2023 fees schedule

The schedule reveals a breakdown of the private school’s hefty fees, which he claimed was a result of apartheid

Some peeps found his post amusing whereas others questioned his views and how apartheid was related to the cost of school fees

A young gent sparked an online discussion after sharing an image of the schedule of fees for 2023 at Curro Schools.

Curro is the leading independent school network in South Africa that offers a range of options for parents looking for independent schooling. It is known for its quality education which comes at a relatively high price.

Twitter user @MalumSid claimed that apartheid was part of the reason behind expensive private education in his post with an image of the breakdown of fees attached.

“Apartheid did not die, it was privatised, this is one of those things, subtle and implicit segregation,” he said.

While some found his sentiments amusing, others questioned how he came to that conclusion. Some peeps also called him out for bringing South Africa’s dark history into the matter, saying apartheid has nothing to do with not being able to afford Curro fees.

@Amala_Graham said:

“what does apartheid have to do with this?…R9k per month is a very reasonable price, kanti how much do you earn?..hhayi stop complaining & pay.”

@fadalhotep replied:

“Guys even my public school was 7000, let’s not have kids we can’t afford this has nothing to do with apartheid it’s about decisions.”

@KingDon_za asked:

“What does apartheid have to do with this?”

@MzansiIndian03 wrote:

“Don't send your kids to the school if u can't afford it that isn't racist.”

@ShyleenAlexias commented:

“I took my daughter out this year the second term and she is happier and full of life in a government school without peer pressure too. Try it and again her grades went up too.”

@Mi_Mano_Ktg responded:

“Your tenderpreneurs, local businessmen and their criminal friends, go straight to Konka when they have money, that race spent some of their money building schools to give their kids an opportunity in the economy they built for themselves, lona you’re just funders of that project.”

