Parliament's opposition parties pledged that they will continue to pursue the Phala Phala saga, which Cyril Ramaphosa was exonerated from

The Public Protector cleared him of any wrongdoing, but the parties believe that Ramaphosas must still be held criminally liable, and the ATM called the Public Protector out

South Africans supported the parties and said the matter should not be let go and that they should continue with the case

JOHANNESBURG — The African Transformation Movement, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters will continue the fight to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for what happened at Phala Phala.

Opposition parties to fight Phala Phala outcome

According to eNCA, the opposition parties want to compel the president to explain why he had so much money at his farm. Millions were stolen after suspects broke into his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo and stole more than R4 million in foreign currency. The Public Protector exonerated him of wrongdoing despite an independent body determining that Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

ATM's leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula, said the sixth parliament's handling of the Phala Phala saga raises questions about adequate accountability and oversight. He expects their court case to be heard in October. He slammed the Public Protector's investigation and called it flawed. The MK Party said it would also pursue the matter.

"She did not interview key witnesses, she relied on written affidavits which were in many cases done by one law firm," he said.

Netizens agree with ATM

Netizens, commenting on @eNCA's tweet, stood with the opposition parties.

Thole said:

"The whole or SA shouldn't let it slide."

NkanyisoBoyWithSomePower said:

"As they should. The country is being led by a proven criminal thug."

Fereza said:

"Phala Phala is the biggest crime ever."

Lesedi Mawela said:

"The DA forgot about it."

Gaolatlhe said:

"That's why he won't resign."

