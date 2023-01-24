The Public Protector's office confirmed that the probe into the Phala Phala farm theft has been finalised

The PP's office stated that the interim report has been drafted and is undergoing quality assurance processes

South Africans are not excited about the news as many believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa will come out unscathed

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector (PP) has finally concluded its investigation into the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Not only is the investigation completed, but the interim report has already been drafted and sent for quality assurance.

The news comes after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula complained that the PP's office was taking too long to release its findings.

According to News24, the acting executive manager of the office's investigations branch, Vusumuzi Dlamini confirmed the conclusion of the investigation in a letter to Zungula.

The PP's office particularly investigated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Executive Ethics Code after thousands of US dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

ATM plans to head to court to challenge the National Assembly's decision

Although ATM is happy with the PP's office's progress in the Phala Phala investigation, the party is not happy with the outcome of the Section 89 independent panel's report.

An independent panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for and may have violated anti-corruption laws, reports EWN. Parliament voted against adopting the report, which meant that the president would not face impeachment processes.

ATM initially asked for a secret ballot, however, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied that request. The political organisation is unhappy with that decision stating that members of parliament could not vote freely.

The party still plans to go ahead with court action against the National Assembly.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Phala Phala investigation

@sanele51744373 said:

"And I know Ramaphosa will not be found guilty of any wrongdoing."

@MampotseKoko said:

"We already know that Cyril is not guilty, welcome to animal farm."

@gpreller said:

"Will it be another whitewash on the #phalaphala incident? Why has SARS not confirmed if the money was declared on entry into SA? Why has SARS not declared if the #PhalaPhalaFarm is registered for VAT? Cover up?"

@Tinroza said:

"It’s obvious. They won’t find any wrongdoing by Cupcake."

@obiwanZa said:

"The system is rigged in favour of Ramaphosa. Just watch them try and whitewash this."

EFF wants ConCourt to throw out President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to review Phala Phala report

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in the Constitutional Court to challenge Parliament’s vote on Section 89’s Phala Phala report.

The political party wants the vote that rejected the report to be declared invalid and set aside. However, the move has left citizens unfazed.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu argued in the affidavit that the report did not provide binding recommendations. The party wants a new date to be set within 30 days of the order to undertake the vote on the report, according to TimesLIVE.

