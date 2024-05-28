The Democratic Alliance is planning on dragging President Cyril Ramaphosa to Court after the family meeting he held

The DA's leader, John Steenhuisen, accused him of abusing his office when he addressed the entire nation on SABC

The DA filed an application with the Electoral Court and accused Ramaphosa of violating the Electoral Code

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his power when he addressed the nation on SABC on 26 May. DA leader John Steenhuisen filed charges against Ramaphosa.

DA takes Ramaphosa to Court

Ramaphosa addressed the country on the state broadcaster and reminded the country of the achievements of the sixth administration. According to The Citizen, Steenhuisen escalated the matter to the electoral Court, where he filed an application. He accused Ramaphosa of violating the electoral Court by using the platform to abuse his power.

Steenhuisen slammed Ramaphosa and said his manipulation was cynical, calculated and designed to influence the election's outcome. He also encouraged voters to vote and put an end to the ANC-led government.

"The DA, therefore, calls on voters to turn out to the polling booths in their millions today and on Wednesday to help us bring an end to the ANC's impunity and abuse of our democracy for narrow personal and political gain," he said.

South Africans disapprove of the DA's actions

Netizens on Facebook were unimpressed by the DA taking Ramaphosa to Court.

Goodwill Busani Mdabantu Ndukwana asked:

"How is addressing the nation an abuse?"

Sipho Radebe said:

"This uneducated leader of the DA is boring, shem."

Mpho smart-Za pyrex said:

"DA doing DA things."

