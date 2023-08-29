Dr Mpho Phalatse's time as a Democratic Alliance councillor has come to an end

Phalatse announced her resignation on Monday, 29 August, revealing her plans to return to the medical field

The former Johannesburg mayor's withdrawal from politics took some South Africans by suprise

JOHANNESBURG - The sun has officially set on former Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse's time as a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor.

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a Democratic Alliance councillor. Image: Michelle Spatari & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The embattled Phalatse resigned as a councillor on Monday, 28 August, stating that as a qualified doctor, she would return to the medical field.

Mpho Phalatse to return to medicine

Phalatse traded her doctor's coat for a politician's hat when she closed her practice and joined mainstream politics in 2016.

Speaking on her decision to quit politics, Phalatse said:

“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere."

Phalatse added that when faced with the decision between being a councillor or a medical doctor, she was inclined to choose to save a life.

Phalatse shared her resignation letter on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption:

"Yes it's true! I will be back."

Phalatse's tumultuous time as DA politician

Her time as a DA politician was tumultuous, with her rising in the ranks to become the first female mayor of Johannesburg in 2021. Less than two years later, Phalatse was ousted when 140 councillors supported her removal in a vote of no confidence.

After her defeat in Johannesburg, Phalatse threw her hat in the ring to become the DA's next leader. She unfortunately lost to DA leader John Steenhuisen after receiving 16%, while Steenhuisen received 84% of the vote at the party's elective conference in April, IOL reported.

Mzansi wishes Phalatse well

Below are some comments:

@Fortunate__ said:

"Another experiment, it was just a matter of time."

@sthedoingthings encouraged:

"Thats something she should've done from the beginning , politics and positions are not for her."

@IamEriOluwa praised:

"All the best in all you take on going forward. You were exceptional as a leader."

@galbertyn added:

"Dr Mpho I'm absolutely sure that you will be back. I'm even more sure that it won't be with the DA. Looking forward to your next move."

