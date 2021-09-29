The African National Congress launched its manifesto in Tshwane with the clear intention of winning that particular municipality back

The Democratic Alliance launched its manifesto virtually and promised voters that it planned to ensure that some municipalities are without loadshedding hassles

The Economic Freedom Fighters' manifesto is mainly centred around citizens from poorer backgrounds receiving free services such as water and electricity

JOHANNESBURG - The three major political organisations in South Africa have already done their due diligence and launched their manifestos to let voters know what they plan to offer should they be chosen to lead local government for the next five years.

The Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters launched their manifestos over the weekend with the EFF even renaming their headquarters after one of SA's biggest political icons, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was an ANC member.

The three major political parties have launched their manifestos ahead of the local government elections. Images: Michele Spatari, Jaco Marais & @EFFSouthAfrica l

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress launched its manifesto in Tshwane (the metropolitan municipality they lost power over in 2016) on Monday, with hopes of leading once again.

Each political organisation followed a similar memo of promises such as jobs, housing and service delivery. Briefly News breaks down what the three major parties are offering voters.

ANC launches a corrective manifesto

Much like the previous manifestos of the ANC, the party promised potential voters that they have a plan to bring down the unemployment rate and deliver services such as water and electricity, which continue to be scarce in many parts of the country.

But singing a different tune, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa let supporters know that the party is aware that they have not done their best in the past. Their focus now is to right the wrongs of the past and deliver what they always promised, reports the Mail & Guardian.

Ramaphosa stated that the ANC government has already done a lot towards generating renewable energy and they hope to continue their efforts both in provincial and local government. He also stated that the party will ensure that young people get jobs that will align with economic development programmes in communities.

He further went on to say that an ANC local government will change by-laws that restrict people from using land and also restrict the urban production of crops so that people can earn a living.

Ramaphosa pledged that an ANC government would continue providing the R350 Covid 19 Special Social Relief of Distress grant. He added that the ANC will weed out the corruption that has plagued many local governments.

DA's manifesto focuses on service delivery

The DA's manifesto was launched virtually, unlike their oppositions'. DA leader John Steenhuisen told supporters that the party is all about getting things done. The party highlighted its past achievements in some of the 27 municipalities they have been governing in the past five years.

The DA's manifesto promises to bring people out of poverty by creating employment for millions of people currently unemployed. The party's manifesto stated that this can only happen if there is good governance.

The DA also promised to provide citizens with services such as clean water, electricity, reliable waste removal and well-maintained roads. The party committed to taking action against crime as well as ensuring that by-laws are enforced, according to the Daily Maverick.

In regard to load-shedding, the DA has a plan to make sure that six DA-run municipalities in the Western Cape will not be subject to load-shedding through its Energy Resilience Project. He stated these municipalities are already working towards cutting off reliance on electricity from Eskom.

The DA plans to increase housing delivery in the municipalities it governs.

EFF launches the people's manifesto

The EFF's manifesto mainly focused on providing basic services to impoverished households for free.

When it comes to water and electricity, EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will identify households that come from poorer backgrounds and add them to a database that will ensure they are exempt from paying for water and electricity. The party hopes to achieve this by 2022.

Malema also promised low-income households adequate housing near city centres such as Sandton. He said they would identify land and start building people houses. He also added that the party would renovate and renew abandoned buildings to provide more housing opportunities.

Malema stated that EFF-run municipalities would impose a Property Wealth tax and money from that tax would be used to subsidise impoverished households.

True to the EFF's principles, Malema stated that the party plans to expropriate land and use that land to build student accommodation.

