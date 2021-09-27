Good News for Political Parties’ Campaigning as SA Exits Covid19 3rd Wave

Reports have revealed that South African Government experts and officials have confirmed the Covid19 third wave has come to an end

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases made the announcement on Monday, 27 September following the decrease in positive cases countrywide

The news of the downturn in positive cases comes as something good for political parties who are campaigning ahead of the local government elections

The third wave of Covid19 infections in the country has finally come to an end, according to Government experts.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) made the revelation on Monday, 27 September, as each province has experienced a sustained downturn in positive cases over the last seven days.

In the coming weeks, another national address was imminent to provide an update to the regulations of the lockdown in accordance with SA surviving the country's third resurgence in confirmed Covid19 cases.

EWN reported that Professor Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist from Wits, urged that SA continues to adhere to Covid19 laws and regulations to ensure the safety of the nation ahead of local government elections set to take place on 1 November.

According to experts, attempts to rake in votes by political parties were safe to do so as long as they took place outside; while gathering in closed spaces would still pose a risk as it created a more efficient environment to spread the virus, said a report by BusinessTech.

DA vs EFF: Opposition party wants Red Berets’ manifesto launch declared illegal, creates debate online

In other news about political parties, Briefly News recently reported that Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone has made calls for Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Chairperson of the IEC Glen Mashinini to step up. She wants the duo to put forward a joint review of the Economic Freedom Fighters' manifesto launch.

Mazzone stated that the EFF's launch appeared to be 'blatant' illegal campaigning by the Red Berets. Mazzone believes that the EFF has no concern for law and had proved that the party has no shame in using its supporters as fodder during the global pandemic.

The opposition party's Chief Whip stated that there were over 500 citizens in attendance of the EFF's manifesto launch, making it illegal given the current Covid-19 laws, restrictions and regulations.

According to SABC News, Mazzone stated that it was not right that a political party could blatantly break the rules of the election without receiving any consequences for their actions. Mazzone believes that if her party had done the same, they would have been disqualified from the 2021 local government elections.

