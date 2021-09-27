Chief Whip of the DA Natasha Mazzone has called on Bheki Cele and Glen Mashinini to ensure that legal steps are taken against the EFF

The news follows the Red Berets manifesto launch which, according to Mazzone, broke laws by having over 500 people in attendance

The DA shared their thoughts on Twitter and South Africans took to their replies section to share various opinions on the matter

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone has made calls for Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Chairperson of the IEC Glen Mashinini to step up. She wants the duo to put forward a joint review of the Economic Freedom Fighters' manifesto launch.

Mazzone stated that the launch appeared to be 'blatant' illegal campaigning by the Red Berets. Mazzone believes that the EFF has no concern for law and had proved that the party has no shame in using its supporters as fodder during the global pandemic.

The opposition party's Chief Whip stated that there were over 500 citizens in attendance of the EFF's manifesto launch, making it illegal given the current Covid-19 laws, restrictions and regulations.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone wants the EFF's manifesto launch to be declared illegal. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Mazzone stated that it was not right that a political party could blatantly break the rules of the election without receiving any consequences for their actions. Mazzone believes that if her party had done the same, they would have been disqualified from the 2021 local government elections.

A report by The Citizen revealed that Maszzone requested that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) needs to hold the Red Berets responsible for its actions. The party further believes that the EFF's manifesto launch was an illicit event.

Below is the message shared to Twitter by the DA:

Briefly News took to the replies section under the tweet to see what South Africans have had to say:

@kgotsomaphike wrote:

"Do you want to end lockdown? Tell your people to vaccinate. Look at how open America and Europe are. Because their people vaccinated."

@tambai_07 said:

"Lol, enjoy the senseless lockdown without the EFF. Tomorrow watch the ANC of Bheki Cele bending their own lockdown regulations ko Tshwane!"

@JohnMemani01 tweeted:

"Thanks for watching EFF Manifesto DA, how was it compared to yours? EFF is leading."

@wiesiede added:

"Where were you when all those protesters against the ‘senseless ‘ lockdown broke all the rules? A different set of rules for your supporters it seems. But you are a bit out of date. You should be complaining about senseless forced vaccinations. Lockdown has long come and gone."

EFF launches people's manifesto ahead of local elections

Previously, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema promised to take up the spear and continue to fight for economic emancipation under the theme of 'Land and Jobs'.

The EFF has launched its election campaign with what it calls the "people's manifesto". Malema dedicated the launch to Winnie Mandela and sang her praises and hailed her as a "fearless freedom fighter".

"The 26th of September is the birth date of a revolutionary, a commander of ground forces and true Freedom Fighter, Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela."

Malema said that public hospitals are inadequate and offer below standard services.

