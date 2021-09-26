“Land and Jobs”: Eff Launches People’s Manifesto Ahead of Local Elections

EFF leader Julius Malema launched the party's election manifesto ahead of the local elections

Malema listed individual concerns of wards and municipalities across the country

He said that the party is not making promises but commitments under the theme of "land and jobs"

Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema promised to take up the spear and continue to fight for economic emancipation under the theme of "land and jobs".

The EFF has launched its election campaign with what it calls the "people's manifesto".

Julius Malema launched the EFF's election manifesto under the theme of "land and jobs". Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema dedicated the launch to Winnie Mandela and sang her praises and hailed her as a "fearless freedom fighter".

"The 26th of September is the birth date of a revolutionary, a commander of ground forces and true Freedom Fighter, Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela."

He said that the manifesto is based on "truthful observations" that South Africa faces a number of serious issues around poverty and access to education and healthcare.

Malema said that public hospitals are inadequate and offer below standard services.

The manifesto contains a laundry list of challenges that affect all aspects of life in South Africa.

Malema finished listing the manifesto aims by demanding "land and jobs". He promised that EFF municipalities would go beyond their roles to help the community.

"The launch of the Manifesto is significant because it is through this Manifesto that the EFF will ascend to power and take over many Municipalities in South Africa."

EFF Chairperson Veronica Mente explained that the manifesto centres around the party's seven founding pillars.

The manifesto has also been informed through consultations with communities.

Malema said that these were not election promises but commitments. He listed a number of specific demands from wards throughout the country.

The EFF believes that it has a real chance to win a large number of votes and will be contesting all wards in the elections.

Source: Briefly.co.za