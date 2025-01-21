The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo left many netizens in stitches with his recent clip

The star shared a hilarious clip of his audition for Young, Famous & African on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to SomGaga's funny audition video

Somizi urged to join the 'Young, Famous & African' cast.

Source: Instagram

One thing about Somizi Mhlongo is that he always makes his fans and followers laugh with his tremendous social media content.

As you know, the third season of Netflix's top reality TV show, Young, Famous & African, has begun, and social media has already been buzzing with the drama and scandals that have been showcased on the show.

The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has proved to his fans and followers that he is a dedicated viewer of the reality show. He earlier posted a hilarious video of his audition to join Young, Famous, and African, leaving many in stitches.

Fans react to Somizi Mhlongo's video

Shortly after the video of Somizi went viral on social media, many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to it, with some urging him to join the cast members of the show. Here's what they had to say:

Media personality Andile Ncube said:

"I know an audition tape when I see one."

Amapiano star Lady Du wrote:

"No they need to add you it would be soooo amazing."

phumzileshezi7 responded:

"Imagine life without you Somizi."

queenmbee commented:

"I watched this on mute absolutely hilarious. I'm sure it's funnier with sound."

djmakoti_ladyj mentioned:

"@somizi omg Yaz yesterday I told my husband ukuba kushota wena pha."

fashionablenomfundo wrote:

"@somizi ngelinye ilanga uzovuka with sewing cotton and needles next to your bed."

