Two friends tackled a parking mission together and broke out in celebration after it was completed

Their attempt to park the car perfectly didn’t exactly go as planned, but their joy in a video stole the show

TikTok users were left in stitches after seeing the sideways parked car but cheered them in the comments

Two women celebrated getting a car in the parking space. Image: @its.asande

Parking a car can be stressful, especially when you're new to driving. But two besties made the most of the nerve-racking moment.

Steering car into parking space

In a TikTok clip, one woman looked out the window to check if the car was inside the lines. The other handled the wheel with the precision of an overconfident rookie.

They are seen in the video chuffed with the result of their teamwork. Only problem? The small was not straight in the parking spot and facing sideways.

Tiktok video grabs Mzansi's attention

The footage on the TikTok account @its.asande got over 594,000 views and 46,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users are living for the chaos. Many are laughing and giving the ladies an A for Effort.

See some comments below:

@pupas_78 said:

"I mean you are within your parking space, 🤷‍♀️ that's perfection to me. 🤭😁"

@Lu_DaughterOfAKing wrote:

"Hehehe hilarious. 😂😂 You guys should do these more often."

@JoleenGovender839 asked:

"May I be your friend, I park perfectly like that. 😂"

@AmahleKhanyi typed:

"As long as we’re in the parking space. 👏🏾🥹"

@AnaisDays commented:

"I miss those times in my best friend's little silver car. Some of the best memories! 🥰 Enjoy to the fullest. You make the best of friends during this period of life, so hold on to each other!"

@JacquiLyders stated:

"Looks good to me. Well done! 💕"

@BakoneFoundation mentioned:

"As long as you didn't cross the border line, you nailed the assignment. 😭❤"

@justinejoyit added:

"Couldn’t have parked better myself. 👏"

