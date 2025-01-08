“He’s Gonna Cry When He Sees This”: Woman Hides Boyfriend’s Identity From Internet With Funny Filter
- One Mzansi woman went to great lengths to hide her boyfriend from snooping eyes on the internet
- The lady used a hilarious filter to mask his identity and posted a video of their date on social media
- The clip has netizens cracking up, but some gents said her stunt would anger them if they were her partner
Lol, when you’re torn between sharing your relationship and keeping it private. One Mzansi hun decided she wasn’t about to risk the online drama, and disguised her boyfriend.
Woman shares clip of outing
Taking to TikTok, she @tirelo007 shared a video of their date night. However, it remains a mystery who her partner is. He looks like a cartoonish character with big white eyes and a smiley mouth in the clip.
Protecting relationship from public gaze
It's clear she doesn't want her relationship ruined by women claiming him online. Many public relationships have ended when disgruntled exes or side chicks creep out of the shadows.
Should you post your partner on social media
Sharing your relationship online can seem fun, but it comes with risks. It might set unrealistic expectations or invite unwanted attention, which could strain the relationship. In some cases, it can lead to trust issues and even cause a breakup, especially if social media plays a significant role in your partnership.
Watch the video below:
The reactions are split. Many are arguing that if you can’t post him confidently, just don’t post him at all.
See some comments below:
@Mahlatse stated:
"I'd rather not be posted! 😭😭Yini manje le?"
@KhutsoMapasha joked:
"Aowa okare o jola le monitoring spirit. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Kamano typed:
"Nna nkao bulela case. 😭"
@TshireM mentioned:
"They’ll even know that hand by looking at the jewellery and skin texture. 😭😭 Bare if it’s your person’s hand, you know. 😩😭"
@JessicaRavukuII commented:
"😂😂 I support this shame hai we are tired."
@Puleng said:
"He's gonna cry when he sees this. 😭😭😭"
@NobengonimbaliyeNkosi asked:
"Hawu, lentombazane? 😭 How did you edit this? I’ll need it when I get a man."
@RakiMakgafela added:
"I love this. 😅😅😅 Batlo swaba baloi."
