Rumours are spreading on social media that Annie and Kgolo Mthembu's marriage is on the rocks

Sbahle Mpisane has been placed at the centre of their troubles, and people are speculating that she is Kgolo's side chick

Some people are trolling Annie online and reminding her that she once boasted on TV that her husband is not a cheater

Sbahle Mpisane was reported as Kgolo Mthembu's mistress. Image: @mrsannbition and @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) TV star Annie Mthembu is a trending topic after her husband Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu's alleged extramarital affairs were exposed on social media.

Reports claimed that Kgolo cheated on Annie and was expecting a child with another woman. The duo have been married for two years and have three children together.

Sbahle Mpisane outed as Kgolo Mthembu's mistress

New rumours have been circulating linking Kgolo to fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane. Kgolo and Sbahle were allegedly spotted holding hands at the Capital Hotel on Monday, reported ZAlebs.

Sbahle has denied the rumours and claimed she was never at the hotel on Monday. Annie has also rubbished talks that her husband is sleeping with Sbahle on social media.

RHOD fans drag Annie for getting cheated on by Kgolo

Fans of RHOD think the media personalities are putting a front for the public. Many of them are dragging Annie and stated that she had it coming after pretending like her husband was perfect. Some are praising Sbahle for humbling the reality TV star.

@itsstemss said:

"Annie's husband cheating on her with Sbahle Mpisane must be the greatest news I've ever heard. I hate Annie."

@KopanoMphahlel7 posted:

"I’m hearing about Daguru and Sbahle, hai Annie #RHODurban."

@ItsManthaKay_2U wrote:

"So Sbahle M and Annie's Kgolo are a thing allegedly. No wonder why emuncu uAnnie."

Phum Zille wrote:

"You can't do anything with Zulu man. Annie should have found a coloured man so she can control him."

Nothile Manots commented:

"Sbahle did the Lord's work, uphakeme uAnnie."

Busi Williams posted:

"I remember how they wanted to fight with Nonku when she said all men cheat hahaha, Ziyakhala ke manje."

‘RHOD’ star Annie’s husband Kgolo Mthembu accused of impregnating another woman, Mzansi not surprised

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban star Annie's husband, Kgolo Mthembu, has allegedly impregnated a woman despite being publicly known as the reality TV star's husband.

They got married in 2021 in a dazzling wedding ceremony at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

