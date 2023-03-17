The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Annie's husband, Kgolo Mthembu, has reportedly impregnated another woman despite being married to the reality TV star for nearly two years

The Facebook blogger further claimed that a baby shower had been organised for the unnamed baby mama

Mzansi said they are not shocked by the news because former RHOD star Mabusi hinted in 2022 that Kgolo was not a loyal husband to Annie

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie's husband, Kgolo Mthembu, has allegedly been cheating on her with a woman he has impregnated despite being publicly known as the reality TV star's husband.

Kgolo and Annie have been married for nearly two years. TshisaLIVE reported they married in 2021 in a dazzling wedding ceremony at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

Annie's husband Kgolo Mthembu allegedly impregnated another woman

According to Twitter user @Ms_ViVaCi0us's screenshot from the Facebook gossip blog JoziTube, Annie's hubby Kgolo is about to become a dad, but the baby's mama is not Annie. The blogger even claimed that there would be a baby shower organised in Durban for the woman whose name they did not mention.

RHOD fans not surprised by Annie's husband Kgolo Mthembu's alleged cheating behaviour

It seemed like peeps were not shocked by the news, as according to @seh_clements' 2022 tweet weighing RHOD's drama, Mabusi, the show's former cast member, might have known that Kgolo was two-timing Annie.

@crazythatoo said:

"I feel like this was written by Musa Khawula because he said the exact same thing on Inno’s live yesterday."

@Rebel_sizwe shared:

"Yho amadoda guys - congratulations to the new mom to be though ✨"

@zoyaN posted:

"Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Amadoda will always embarrass you especially when sizi ngomba isifuba ngabo."

@___BonoloS replied:

"I hope this is not true because one thing about men is they will embarrass you."

@BookkeeperSA1 commented:

"Yoh! People are waiting for Annie’s downfall."

@Mba_Lie wrote:

"Kgolo keeps embarrassing Annie."

@Mfundo342036043 also said:

"Aw, shame Annie. I feel for her. This should be a lesson not to put your mouth on other people's businesses. Now she's about to experience what others felt."

