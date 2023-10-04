DJ Mahoota has penned an emotional tribute on Instagram after the recent death of Nhlanhla Mbambo, who was Brenda Fassie's ex-husband

Mbambo, known for his association with the late Brenda Fassie, passed away following a prolonged undisclosed illness

Social media has been flooded with condolences and heartwarming tributes from fans and industry colleagues mourning the untimely loss of Nhlanhla Mbambo

DJ Mahoota has joined South Africans from all walks of life in mourning the death of Brenda Fassie's ex-husband Nhlanhla Mbambo who passed away recently.

Social media has been awash with condolence messages following the news of Nhlanhla Mbambo's death. Mbambo who is popular for being Brenda Fassie's ex-husband allegedly died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Taking to his Instagram page after reports of Nhlanhla Mbambo's death, DJ Mahoota shared his photo and penned a touching tribute. The star expressed that Mbambo was gone too soon. The post read:

"#RIPNHLANHLAMBAMBO #goneway2sooon"

Tributes pour in for Brenda Fassie's ex-husband Nhlanhla Mbambo

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from fans and industry colleagues. Many spoke highly of the late star.

@BrendaWardle wrote:

"Woke up to the news of the passing of Nhlanhla Noel Mbambo, a friend and client of WNM Consultants. May your soul rest in peace."

@SaraSaraataa7 said:

"RIP: Brenda Fassie’s ex-husband Nhlanhla Mbambo has died."

@ReezDlomo noted:

"Gone too soon."

@ReezDlomo said:

"RIP my brother, Nhlanhla Mbambo you will be missed dearly."

