Zoleka Mandela's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Andile Leeroy Cana respected her final wishes by not attending her funeral

The artist who was on Zoleka's list said he mourned her privately at home, holding prayers in her memory

Cana also disclosed that they were working on improving their relationship before Zoleka's passing and that she had allowed him to spend time with their daughter, Zingce

Zoleka Mandela's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Andile Leeroy Cana has finally opened up about being on the late author's list of people barred from attending her funeral and how he mourned her in private.

Zoleka Mandela’s baby daddy Andile Leeroy Cana opened up about their relationship. Image: @leeroy_tbe_cana

Andile Leeroy Cana on mourning Zoleka Mandela in private

Zoleka Mandela went out like a true activist and Mzansi is still shocked. The author who died on 25 September after a year-long battle with cancer had a long list of people who were not allowed to attend her funeral.

Her baby daddy Andile Cana was on the dreaded list and unlike others, he honoured Zoleka's final wishes and did not attend the funeral. Speaking to Zimoja, the popular artist said he did not attend the funeral because he was honouring his baby mama's final wish.

Cana revealed that he mourned his former lover privately on the day of her funeral and held prayers at home. He said:

"I mourned her in the privacy of my home."

Andile Cana talks about his relationship with Zoleka before her death

The famous artist also revealed that they were mending their relationship at the time of Zoleka's death. He said they were in a good space and Zoleka was even allowing him to see their daughter Zingce.

"I know things were not perfect between us before her passing, but she had allowed me to see our child and we were trying to mend things."

