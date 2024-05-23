Emmanuel Lewis’ wife, kids, age, height, dead or alive, where he is now

Webster fans are still well acquainted with Emmanuel Lewis, who starred in the television sitcom over four decades ago. Although he retired from the big screens, his fans still resonate with his charismatic and bubbly personality. Lewis’ decreased Hollywood activity and popularity has raised eyebrows about his personal life, including his love life and whereabouts. So, who is Emmanuel Lewis’ wife?

Emmanuel is a retired American actor who gained notoriety as a child, participating in various commercial advertisements. Some of his accolades include two Clio and three People’s Choice Awards. Even though there were speculations about Lewis’ death, the entrepreneur is alive and well. Discover fascinating details about what he has been up to since his retirement.

Emmanuel Lewis’ profile summary

Full name Emmanuel Lewis Nickname Emmanuel Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1971 Age 53 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Brooklyn, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Clark Atlanta University, Midwood High School Height 4’3’’ (130 cm) Weight 89 kg (196 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Mother Margaret Lewis Siblings 3 Profession Actor Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Emmanuel Lewis?

Emmanuel Lewis (aged 53 as of 2024) was born on 9 March 1971 in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. The star’s parents divorced when he was two years old, and his late mother, Margaret Lewis, a computer science specialist, raised him.

Lewis has three siblings: Lizzie, Chris and Roscoe. As documented in his IMDb profile. Emmanuel’s upbringing was a humble one. In his words:

We were neither rich nor poor. We were just happy if we had 50 cents for the week to get some snacks occasionally.

Education

As a teenager, Lewis enrolled at Midwood High School, graduating in 1989. Later, he proceeded to Clark Atlanta University. However, due to his busy acting schedule, he only attended the university’s fall semesters. Finally, Emmanuel earned a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts in 1997.

Who is Emmanuel Lewis’ wife?

Emmanuel has always kept details about his romantic life private. According to Naija News, the former actor once said he prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

I would never expose any of my friends to the press. Anything I have with them would be very private.

While various tabloids speculate Lewis is single, he has yet to confirm his marital status.

Emmanuel Lewis’ height

The retired on-screen star stands 4 feet 3 inches (130 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 89 kg (196 lbs). Lewis features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What disability does Emmanuel Lewis have?

The Family Matters star has only grown about 6 inches since age 12. However, there is no known medical condition that explains his diminutive stature.

During a 2012 interview on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight, Lewis responded to a question on whether he struggles with people talking to him like a child due to his child, saying:

It does not happen often, but as a professional in the industry, I have to change that conversation.

What does Emmanuel Lewis do for a living?

After a friend’s suggestion, Emmanuel’s mom contacted Shuller Talent Agency, which specialized in television commercials. He bagged his first advertising role for Campbell’s Soup.

Later, Lewis also created commercials for brands such as Burger King, Life Cereal, Colgate, and many more. The total number of his ads is reportedly 60.

Emmanuel debuted his acting after landing an episodic role in A Midsummer Night’s Dream during the New York Shakespeare Festival. After that, he received proposals to be a guest on numerous shows, including The Phil Donahue Show and The Tonight Show.

From 1983 to 1989, Emmanuel’s role on Webster catapulted him to stardom. He received several nominations for the Young Artist Awards. Below are some of his acting credits:

The Love Boat (1984)

(1984) Family Matters (1997)

(1997) Moesha (1998)

(1998) The Surreal Life (2003)

(2003) My Super Sweet Sixteen (2005)

(2005) One on One (2005)

Music career

Besides acting, Emmanuel is well known in Japan as a singer who has released singles. His single, City Connection, reached Number 2 on the Oricon chart. He is also the founder of the record label Emmanuel Lewis Entertainment.

Emmanuel Lewis’ net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Lewis’ net worth to be $600,000. The majority of his income came from his early acting career. Nonetheless, the Brooklyn native has various entrepreneurial projects that contribute to his financial portfolio.

Where is Emmanuel Lewis now?

The Webster actor currently divides his time between his homes in Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California.

In a 2023 interview during The We Outside Show, Lewis disclosed what he has been up to for the last few years. He said:

I have been travelling and spent the last 15 years in Canada. Currently, I am working on many projects involving the record label and publishing. I am writing a couple of feature films right now. Beyond that, I’m pursuing other entrepreneurial projects in different countries: hotels, chain franchises, wellness centres, and leadership academies.

‘’Who is Emmanuel Lewis’ wife?’’ is among the frequently searched queries about the Webster actor. Unlike his on-screen persona, he prefers to maintain a cloak of secrecy regarding his relationship. However, he appears to have never married or had children.

