Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez: 7 facts about his life

Clemento Suarez might be a familiar face to most people. He is an award-winning actor, comedian and singer, and his rise to grace was a labour of love and a true testament to fervently following your passion. His story, as compiled in Clemento Suarez's biography, reflects how much he toiled to attain the fame and success he enjoys.

Clemento Suarez took a risk at immersing himself in the highly competitive entertainment industry. It took months of toiling and taking up unpaid gigs to attain the success he enjoys, and these top 7 facts highlight his journey.

Clemento Suarez's profile summary

Full name Clement Ashiteye Nickname Clemento Suarez Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Date of birth 8 December (year of birth unconfirmed) Birthday 8 December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tema, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Religion Christian Marital status Married Spouse Sylvia Bioh Profession Comedian, actor, and singer Alma mater University of Ghana Parents Victor Tetteh Ashiteye and Christina Ashiteye Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Top 7 facts about Clemento Suarez

These top 7 facts are a culmination of who Clemento Suarez is:

1. Clemento Suarez is not his birth name

Even though most listeners and fans know him as Clemento Suarez, that is not his birth name. He was born Clement Ashiteye to Victor Tetteh Ashiteye and Christina Ashiteye in Tema, the southeast region of Ghana. His fans have fondly nicknamed his mother, Auntie Christie.

Clemento Suarez is a Ghanaian national and belongs to the African ethnic community. He currently lives in Accra, Ghana.

2. His age remains a mystery

Despite his fame and the numbers he commands, Clemento Suarez's age is private, although he celebrates his birthday on 8 December every year. Nevertheless, an unconfirmed source, Biegya Nation, alleges he was born on 8 December 1987, although another one, Ghana Education, pegs his birthdate on 8 December 1988. If either date is anything to go by, Suarez is 36 or 35 years old as of February 2024.

3. Clemento Suarez has never done stand-up comedy

Clemento Suarez went to Vichrist Parent's School for his primary school. He later joined Bethel Junior High School and transitioned to Tema Secondary School for his senior school in Tema. Suarez is an alumnus of the University of Ghana in Legon who graduated in 2010. He was a student at the School of Performing Arts.

Throughout his childhood, Clemento Suarez was passionate about comedy. He was actively involved in drama plays in primary school. He became an ardent member of the school's drama club in senior high school.

Before the onset of Clemento Suarez's comedy career, the star took a year after clearing university to familiarise himself with the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He took unpaid gigs, although it was a challenging experience. Nonetheless, he garnered considerable expertise and a following online, which was fundamental in propelling his fame through Clemento Suarez's funny videos. He finally settled on pursuing comedy, especially in plays, films and TV shows.

4. Clemento Suarez is an award-winning actor

According to Clemento Suarez's IMDb profile, he has played comical roles in the following movies, films and TV shows:

Film Film Gallery of Comedy Thank for Idiots Romantic Nonsense Sweet Dreams & Nightmares What Can Come Can Come Flagstaff House Mallams & Pastors I Can't Think Far Dinner For Promotion Blue Back Prison Graduates Ama 2G Ladder Keteke You Play Me I Play You Bukom Upstairs & Downstairs The Inspection Master and 3 Maids Yellow Café and Wofa Kay Royal Diadem Kejetia vs Makola 3 idiots and a wiseman Accra We Dey

The epitome of his acting career has been bagging the following awards:

Year Award Body 2021 Most Popular Comedian of the Year 2nd edition of Comedy and Poetry Awards 2020 Man of the Year Entertainment EMY Awards 2019 Best Male Comedian GH Actors & Entertainers Awards 2019 Best Comedian GH Entertainment Awards USA 2019 Best Comedian Fashion & Lifestyle Ghana 2017 Best Comic Actor GH Comedy Awards

5. Acting and comedy are not his only career

Besides acting and comedy, the star is also a singer, and Ashiteye's songs are a testament to his multifaceted nature. He began by rapping Sarkodie's songs before writing his tracks. So far, the most common Clemento Suarez song is Megye Me Dow by Fotocopy ft Clemento Suarez and Qwaachi, which has garnered over 850,000 views on YouTube as of February 2024.

Some of Clemento Suarez's most popular songs include:

Yeete Nsem (ft. Amerado)

(ft. Amerado) Zoom Remix (ft. Bogo Blay)

Remix (ft. Bogo Blay) Ghana (ft. 2Kz and Teacher Kwadwo)

(ft. 2Kz and Teacher Kwadwo) A Call at Midnight (ft. Lawyer Nti)

6. Clemento Suarez co-hosted the first virtual concert

One of the highlights of Clemento Suarez's career is working with renowned creative directors such as Latif Abubakar. He co-hosted the third edition of the 3Music Awards alongside O. B. Amponsah. The event was Ghana's first virtual award concert, instigated by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards organisers honoured Clement for his expertise in hosting the ceremony. Ashiteye co-hosted the event alongside Gladys Owiredu.

7. Clemento Suarez's wife is his long-time girlfriend

Suarez married his long-time girlfriend, Sylvia Bioh, in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Kumasi, Ghana, on 24 October 2020. Unlike her husband, Sylvia maintains a private profile, although sources allege they met at the University of Ghana.

Clemento Suarez's wedding ceremony was a private affair graced by his close family and friends, including Foster Romanus, Richmond Xavier Amoako, Jeneral Natia and Fifi Coleman, to mention a few. Snippets of the photos leaked online, and fans could not hide their excitement about the actor's milestones.

The star is also a doting father to a son. He celebrated his son's birthday on 23 November through an Instagram post.

Who is Clemento Suarez?

Clement Ashiteye, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, is a Ghanaian actor and comedian. He is famous for his features in Ghanaian films.

How old is Clemento Suarez?

Ashiteye has not made his date of birth public. However, according to sources, he could be 35 or 36 years old as of February 2024.

Where does Clemento Suarez come from?

He hails from Tema, Ghana, and is a Ghanaian national by birth. He currently lives in Accra.

What is Clemento Suarez's real name?

His real name is Clement Ashiteye.

Clemento Suarez made a calculated move before getting into the entertainment industry. These facts are a culmination of who he is and his success.

