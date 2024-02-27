Joel Dahmen's career earnings: How much has he made in golf?

Joel Dahmen's career earnings have sparked interest among golf enthusiasts and the sports community. Despite turning pro only slightly over a decade ago, this golfer has accumulated millions of dollars in earnings from his passion.

Joel Dahmen during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: Michael Reaves, Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joel Isaac Dahmen developed a knack for golf in high school. He was a local champion in his birth town when he became a two-time Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state golf champion at Clarkston High School. He played college golf while studying for a tertiary degree at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Profile summary

Full name Joel Isaac Dahmen Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 1987 Age 36 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Clarkson, Washington, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Lona Skutt Children One School Clarkson High School College/University University of Washington Profession Professional golfer, entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $9 million – $11 million Social media Instagram

What is Joel Dahmen's net worth?

According to sources like Salary Sport, The Sun, and Golf Monthly, the pro golfer Joel Dahmen's net worth ranges between $9 million and $11 million. He has this massive financial portfolio from his career as a professional golfer and signing endorsement deals within and outside the sports community.

PGA Joel Dahmen's career earnings

Earning $93,633 in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and $31,950 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am underscore Dahmen's enduring commitment to sports excellence.

Dahmen secured lucrative endorsement deals with some of the most prominent brands in the industry. Companies like PXG, Travis Mathew, Titleist, and MGM Resorts International recognised his talent and marketability, aligning their brands with his image to create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Fast facts on Joel Dahmen. Photo: Orlando Ramirez (modified by author)

Source: Original

Charity works

Beyond his interests, Dahmen's philanthropic endeavours shine through the Joel Dahmen Foundation, supporting cancer research, children's hospitals, and other charitable causes.

From hosting charity golf tournaments to pledging donations for each birdie, his commitment to giving back demonstrates a positive impact on and off the golf course.

How much money has Joel Dahmen made in the PGA?

He has made over $10 million as a professional golfers' association member. Per Sportskeeda, the pro golfer's salary reflects a total career earnings estimated at $10,671,169 and a 13-year tenure in the sport. His average salary stands at an impressive $820,859.

Breaking down golfer Joel Dahmen's career earnings every year provides insight into the progression of his career. In 2023, he earned $1,436,287, showcasing his continued success on the PGA Tour. The preceding years also saw notable earnings, which are the following:

2022 - $1,712,942

2021 - $1,452,347

2019 - $1,949,958

One standout year was 2020, where Dahmen earned $2,297,973, including a substantial $177,000 bonus from the TOUR Championship. He has been raking in money since his early years and as far back as 2017, when he allegedly made around $344,824, according to Spotrac.

Joel Dahmen's stats

His FedEx standing between 2017 and 2024 is 152, while his average drive distance (AVGDR) is 287.20. Joel's scoring average is 71.77, and his drive accuracy stands at 67.14, though his Holes Per Eagle (H/EAG) is 234.0.

Where did Joel Dahmen finish in the US Open?

He finished at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, in a tie for 10th position. Nevertheless, his best finish was T41 at the WM Phoenix Open, earning $30,404, as per ESPN.

With the $16,600 won at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has made about $47,000 just two months into 2024.

Joel Dahmen at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo: Raj Mehta

Source: Getty Images

How many wins does Joel Dahmen have?

Joel boasts six professional wins across multiple tours, including one PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in 2021. His successes on the PGA Tour Canada and the Gateway Tour highlight his skill and versatility in competitive golf.

Joel Dahmen's career earnings have placed him among the most successful golfers in the world. With over $10 million in PGA Tour earnings and six professional wins, he has established himself as a formidable competitor on and off the course. His consistency is not limited to personal interests but also to making life easier for others through his commitment to philanthropy.

