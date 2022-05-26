Police M inister Bheki Cele said he is putting his “head on the block” to ensure Namhla Mtwa's murder case is resolved

M The 35-year-old OR Tambo municipal worker was gunned down after returning home from work last month

No arrests have been made in the case and the outraged community has threatened to make a citizen's arrest

MTHATHA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele strongly advised that the murder of 35-year-old Namhla Mtwa will be solved, and the suspect will be arrested. He said the arrest of a suspect has taken some time, but he is willing to put his “head on the block” to ensure the case is resolved.

Mtwa was shot nine times in her driveway after returning home from work in April. The murder of the OR Tambo municipal worker has sparked outrage throughout the country.

Screenshots of a conversation between Mtwa and her alleged killer were shared on social media and the community is calling for the arrest of Mtwa’s ex-boyfriend. Cele said police need accurate information that can be converted into evidence so police can act. He said police act decisively and in the correct manner, SABC News reported.

Responding to the screenshots, Cele said for the police it’s not easy as social media and that anyone could write anything. The community said they would have no choice but to make a citizen’s arrest if the police do not act promptly.

People believe that her ex-boyfriend who is a member of the African National Congress was involved in the murder, according to eNCA.

SA outraged

Social media users are appalled by the minister’s comments and said he made the same promises when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered:

@Modiri13187496 said:

“SA kids can't keep dying like flies and We fold our arms! Any member of any political party, please urgently submit a request to debate the deployment of a peacekeeping force or a Referendum to decide such! You know the rules. Talk and temporary outrage are not going to solve GBV on steroids.”

@ZemTimbela wrote:

“He is always a reaction and grandstanding after the incident. And make empty promises. When he became police minister, he made the same promise in Senzo Meyiwa’s case.”

@Tsentsho1 commented:

“The minister can solve crimes case by case, he needs to fix the system. He needs to deal with the leadership of the police stations and regional commanders of police stations that are underperforming.”

@Zangasese posted:

“In a few week’s time, you'll have forgotten this undertaking & distracted by a similar incident. We are killing fires. Go back to all previous promises & tick.”

@Ncubeko_Dladl added:

“He said the same thing on Senzo Meyiwas case.”

EFF and ANC seeking justice for Namhla Mtwa, plan march to Mthatha police station to demand arrests

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Economic Freedom Fighters is among a few organisations that are planning to march to the Mthatha Central Police Station on Wednesday, 25 May for Namhla Mtwa who was brutally murdered in April. The 35-year-old was shot nine times in her driveway in Mthatha and there have been allegations that her murder was at the hands of her partner because she was in an abusive relationship in April.

South Africans on social media have been outraged by the lack of arrests being made. According to SABC News, there were social media reports on Tuesday claiming that someone was killed in relation to Mtwa's murder, however, the Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says that is not the case.

