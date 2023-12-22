Some Tiktok videos and posts on X have gone viral after men who were married were caught cheating

People often have strong opinions whenever infidelity affects people's relationships, and some ladies got their revenge

The creators on social media took their personal lives to the timelines and got lots of reactions from netizens

Some women exposed how wrong their relationships went. Several posts in TikTok videos have gone viral as people opened up.

Some women who got cheated on got their payback, while others could only suffer.

Online users are often opinionated when it comes to people who cheat. Briefly News has put together a list of five times men were caught cheating.

1. Man's family loses place to sleep

A wild story on TikTok by Sisanda is her story about how her husband prioritised his mistress over the children. The mom of three says they had to sleep outside one time because his girlfriend was there.

2. Rustenburg woman detsroys hubby's car

It was scenes when a woman from the North West was in despair because of her hubby. A video shared on X shows that she smashed his car windscreen in rage with people watching. The lady was also yelling that he had gone too far cheating on him after over a decade of marriage.

3. Woman's hubby ruins honeymoon

A lady posted a video detailing her heartbreak. In a TikTok video, she was hugging her sister after finding out her new husband had an affair.

The creator, @vicvickyvic_, got lots of sympathy. Many were glad she had a support system to help her deal with the effects of infidelity.

4. Husband's phone lands him in trouble

One man was enjoying his beer until he found himself soaking wet. His wife dumped a bucket of water over him after snooping through his phone. She found he was messaging several women.

5. Hubby splurges on side chick

Marriage did not pan out well for one woman who lost 50% of her pension in a divorce. The lady left her hubby, who spent their business money on his infidelities.

Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae

Briefly News previously reported most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

Heartbreak is hard, man and many netizens could relate to the young woman's pain as they responded with comforting words. Other ladies also shared that they had found themselves in similar positions.

