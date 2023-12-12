A mother, Sisanda Hlabangane, and her children were forced to sleep outside after her husband brought home his girlfriend

Hlabangane shared the video as an update after she announced she was leaving her husband in a TikTok video where she took off her ring

Sisanda, who goes by the TikTok handle @sisandamtshali, revealed they have been married for a decade and share five children

The video gathered over 1.7 million views, and South Africans were heartbroken for Sisanda and her kids

It's one thing not to care about your soon-to-be ex-wife, but it's another thing to let your five children sleep outside because your girlfriend came over. A wife, Sisanda Hlabangane, took to TikTok to share a heartbreaking video of her kids sleeping outside because her husband had his side chick over.

Sisanda and her children were forced to sleep outside so that her husband could have a sleepover with his mistress. Image: @sisandamtshali.

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows mom and kids sleeping outside

The video is an update on Sisanda's current situation. Briefly News previously reported Sisanda removed her wedding ring in a video to mark the end of her 10-year marriage. Her video sparked a debate on why she would have so many children.

In response to a comment by @thatsibusisom, Sisanda, who goes by the TikTok handle @sisandamtshali, revealed why she hated her husband "with every fibre" of her being.

"Yesterday me and his kids had to sleep outside because he came home with his girlfriend," she wrote over a video.

Video of mom and kids sleeping outside causes frenzy on TikTok

Sisanda's post got over 1.7 million views and more than 6,000 people shared their two cents, many of whom where disgusted by the father and his side chick's behaviour.

Princess_Mo:) believes karma is going to come knocking at the girlfriend's door:

"What kind of woman puts another woman and kids through such a traumatic experience? And you think tomorrow he won’t do the same or worse to you. "

@Shadi is heartbroken for the children:

"What hurts most is ur kids will never forget this"

@VeeCube commented:

"My anger issues wouldn’t allow me to, probably end up in a jail cell"

@elesh coud not even imagine doing something like that:

"Even if I was the girlfriend I wouldn't agree to sleep peacefully in the house"

@gontle❤ wrote:

"How do you feel as a woman seeing this being done to another woman?what makes you think he can't do this to you next? bathong tlheng nnang le pelo"

Take a look at the video here:

Woman leaves marriage after only six months, sparks debate on TikTok

In other news, Briefly News reported a woman sparked a debate when she left her marital home after only six months.

The soon-to-be divorcee revealed in the viral video she was tired of fighting and had a friend pick her up.

The video has sparked a conversation online, with some people offering words of support and others commenting on the briefness of the marriage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News