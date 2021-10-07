Eskom confirmed in a statement that it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday, 7 October

The embattled power generator said the power cuts come as maintenance needs to be carried out on its emergency generation reserves

Eskom warned that load shedding would continue into the weekend if its emergency power reserves are not satisfactory

Power utility Eskom has announced its intention to implement Stage 2 load shedding from tonight due to maintenance-related concerns.

The planned electricity cuts will persist until 5 am on Friday with the power utility stating important work needs to be carried out on its emergency generation reserves which have been depleted.

In a statement released earlier on Thursday, Eskom said the load shedding cycle will carry over to the same time frame on Friday and Saturday. Eskom has not implemented load shedding since 22 July.

"Emergency [power] reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today," read a statement.

"Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves."

The embattled power supplier, which again urged households to lower electricity usage, gave the additional warning that reduction will spill over into the weekend if the said emergency reserves are not at operating optimum.

