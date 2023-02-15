EFF leader Julius Malema threw shade at Deputy President David Mabuza and the ANC at the State of the Nation Address debate on Tuesday

Malema told Mabuza that he should count his losses and move on because the ANC does not care about him

The Red Berets also used his Sona debate platform to lobby South Africans to join the national shutdown next month

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has never been shy to say what is on his mind when it comes to the African National Congress (ANC).

EFF leader says the ANC does not care about Deputy President David Mabuza. Images: GCIS/Flickr & Emmanuel Corset

Source: Getty Images

During the State of the National Address debate on Tuesday, 14 February, Malema lobbied for Deputy President David Mabuza to abandon his party and join the EFF's national shutdown next month.

Julius Malema tells David Mabuza to leave the ANC

While reading his response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona speech, Malema stated that he had no idea why Mabuza was in Parliament because the ANC does not want him.

The Red Berets leader told the outgoing deputy president that he needed to join the EFF because the ANC does not care about him, reports TimesLIVE.

"I don’t know what the former deputy president is doing here [Parliament]. They don’t want you, stop pretending that they want you," said Malema.

Malema added that Mabuza is allowing himself to be used by the ANC factions against ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

Malema lobbies for the national shutdown protest at Sona debate

The EFF leader called on South Africans to join the national shutdown protest against the Eskom energy crisis and loadshedding on 20 March 2023.

In a clip shared by the EFF on Twitter, Malema slammed Ramaphosa and stated that the country does not need to be run by a money launderer. In the same breath, Malema said that EFF is the only hope for a better future.

"If you want employment and you are sitting at home in darkness without hope, your future is the EFF. Join the shutdown on the 20th of March when we bring South Africa to a standstill," said Malema.

Malema added that the national shutdown would be used as an opportunity to call on Ramaphosa's resignation.

South Africans react to Malema's Sona debate remarks

@msotho08 said:

"Mediocre, I wish sometimes he could just give his speech without shouting... Nothing he said was to encourage building this country, always complaining and power-hungry and bitter. Full of wrong predictions."

@LouisChanguion said:

"It's amazing how the VBS alleged involvement by certain EFF members is conveniently swept under the carpet..."

