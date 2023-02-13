EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner to solve Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' murder

Malema wrote to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and stated that arrests should be made before a "certified fool" hijacks the case

South Africans seem to think Malema is taking a swipe at Police Minister Bheki Cele with his latest comments

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema wants the KwaZulu-Natal police to get the ball rolling and crack Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' murder case.

Like many South Africans, Malema took to social media to express his feelings about the rapper's untimely death.

Forbes and his long-time friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were brutally gunned down outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KZN on Friday night, 10 February.

The Red Berets leader called on KZN Provincial Commissioner of Police General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to solve the Forbes murder case before "certified fools hijack it for personal gratification", reports TimesLIVE.

AKA and Tibz murder caught on CCTV

AKA was in Durban to perform at YuGo nightclub on Mathews Meyiwa Road on Friday night. Hours before the performance was scheduled, Forbes and his cohort posted themselves enjoying a fun night out at Wish restaurant.

In CCTV footage going viral on social media, Forbes, his former manager and a third person believed to be the rapper's bodyguard exited the restaurant and stood outside for a while.

The famed rapper can be seen hugging his friend before the shooter, dressed in white, pops up from behind a car and shoots AKA before making a run for it. The second shooter was dressed in black and fled the scene on foot as well, reports IOL.

South Africans speculate who the "certified fool" Malema referred to is

South Africans headed to Malema's comment section to speculate who the EFF leader was referring to when he said "certified fools".

Some people believe that the Red Berets leader was talking about Police Minister Bheki Cele, while others thinks he was talking about Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Here are some comments:

@ThandoD38497443 said:

"Chief, hold your horses please, you are not any different from him. You don't do anything for political gain. It's all a game to you and there are families involved here."

@TheQuee23427001 said:

"Yes, because all forms of accusations are flying on social media. We will see cases of defamation of character in this case."

@SangoMnyany said:

"Why not contact him directly? Unless this is for cameras on Twitter?"

@vhakondie said:

"Yet you believed Bheki Cele when he allegedly briefed you guys against the plans to assassinate your SG? Or have we moved on from that onto other attention-seeking stuff?"

@EdMasaile said:

"How l wish the investigator who pieced together the evidence that nailed Moodley in the Leigh Mathews case was alive. He would crack this case with Mkwananzi in no time. Top-class investigation coupled with high-level professionalism by the police then."

@Chale31203968 said:

"General Nhannhla Mkhwanazi reports to Bheki Cele."

Fikile Mbalula says AKA’s murder was a hit, leaving Mzansi facepalming: “He literally solved the case”

Briefly News previously reported that “AKA was assassinated.” That's the remark made by Transport Minister and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

The minister was among other government officials, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the slain rapper’s home in Bryanston. Addressing the media outside AKA’s home, Mbalula expressed anger over the killing.

He questioned the motive behind the shooting. While he said he could not speculate, he said the killing appears to be a hit.

