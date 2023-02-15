Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says the new Minister of Electricity will be like a project manager

Mantashe clarified the mandate of the role at the State of the Nation Address debate on Tuesday, 14 February

EFF leader Julius Malema also shared his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint a Minister of Electricity

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe took the opportunity at the State of the Nation Address debate to clarify the role of the new Minister of Electricity.

Gwede Mantashe says the new Minister of Electricity role entails project management. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the Sona that he'll be appointing a Minister of Electricity in response to the Eskom energy crisis. The new minister will report to the Office of the Presidency.

Gwede Manatshe says new Minister of Electricity will be a project manager

Speaking at the Sona debate, Mantashe stated that there have been many questions about what the scope of work of the new Minister of Electricity will entail.

Matashe explained that the best way to characterise the role is project management, reports SABC News.

“Many people ask what this appointment means, and we characterise it as an approach that can be defined as a project management approach in dealing with the crisis," said Mantashe.

Julius Malema calls President Cyril Ramaphosa out for appointment of a Minister of Electricity

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was also given an opportunity to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. Malema called Ramaphosa out for listening to his political organisation and appointing a Minister of Electricity.

The ANC had previously suggested moving Eskom from the Department of Enterprises to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

"The reality of the situation is that you went against the advice that we gave you when you started as a President that listen to your own organisation. Your own organisation has now said put Eskom under energy," said Malema.

Malema added that nothing has been working in South Africa since Ramaphosa took up office, adding that the country does not have a president, reports EWN.

Sona debate 2023: John Steenhuisen slams President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration as 5 "years of disaster"

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen had reduced President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure as head of State of South Africa to "five disastrous years".

Steenhusisen addressed members of Parliament during the debate of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, 14 February, News24 reported.

The DA leader said Ramaphosa's administration has been worse than his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma's reign.

