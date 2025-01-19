The African National Congress is meeting in Boksburg for a two-day National Executive Committee meeting

The fate of the party's Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures hangs in the balance after dismal electoral performances

The party will announce the structures' fates after weighing three different options that were available to them

Dr Lubna Nadvi, Political Scientist and analyst based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal spoke to Briefly News about how the party would perform in the upcoming elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The ANC has decided what will happen to Gauteng and KZN's structures. Image: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

BOKSBURG, GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) must decide whether to disband its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures, send reinforcements to assist in regaining control of the provinces or leave the structures unchanged. This was after it summoned the provinces to account for poor performances during the 2024 general elections.

GP, KZN ANC's fate decided

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) met in Boksburg on 18 January 2025 for a two-day meeting to determine the fates of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Executive Committees. A decision has been made, and it will be announced on 19 January.

The party suffered during the 2024 general elections. No party emerged with a majority, and the ANC lost its majority rule for the first time since 1999. It now has just over 40% of the seats in the National Assembly.

The spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party's National Working Committee visited the provinces to evaluate them and examine the factors behind their performance during the 2024 general elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the ANC's NEC meeting. Image: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

How will the ANC perform in the 2026 LGE?

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr Lubna Nadvi, a Political Scientist and analyst based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said it is difficult to tell how the party will perform in the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

"It is very hard to predict how the ANC will do in the 2026 and 2029 general elections. But in that time between the 2024 elections and the upcoming ones, the party has to regain the trust and confidence of the masses by providing proper services in the areas it currently governs and reaching out to communities," she said.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans on Facebook gave their views on what caused the ANC to perform dismally during the elections.

Elias Kobo said:

"The poor electoral performance of the ANC was due to its failure to provide services, fight corruption and to create jobs."

Keith Alfred Aldolph Blake said:

"There is no need for an investigation. The voters' eyes were politically opened after 30 years of chaos and corruption."

Thembani Genu said:

"The provincial structures flopped, and so did National. Why is Luthuli House not investigated?"

Phuti Sam said:

"Poor performance within our alliance is a disgrace and will result in a charge sheet and dismissal."

Robert Mothobi said:

"These morons worry about poor electoral performance while the country is a mess."

Ramaphosa admits ANC is in existential crisis

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, admitted that the ANC is experiencing a crisis of existentialism. He spoke during the party's 113th birthday anniversary celebrations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Political scientist Dr Lubna Nadvi spoke to Briefly News about the party's condition. She said the party has its work cut out for it and must regain the electorate's trust by proving that it can deliver quality services.

Source: Briefly News