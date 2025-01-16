City Power Disconnects 120 Kliptown Homes Guilty of Meter Tampering, Sparks Praise From Citizens
- A total of 120 homes were disconnected at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) flats in Kliptown Square
- City Power removed meters that were tampered with, as well as the circuit breakers, so customers can't reconnect their power
- South Africans praised the power utility for taking action while also suggesting how else they could handle the matter
GAUTENG - City Power Johannesburg is showing no mercy against those who tamper with electricity meters.
The power utility embarked on a drive at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) flats in Kliptown Square on 15 January 2025, disconnecting homes where the new prepaid meters were bypassed.
Power utility targets over 100 homes
As part of the clampdown, 120 homes were disconnected, and fines were also issued.
“Penalties have also been imposed on the customers who tampered with their meters, with a fine of more than R14,000 for single-phase connections,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
City Power removed the affected meters and circuit breakers to prevent customers from illegally reconnecting the power supply.
City Power has had enough
The power utility reiterated that it will no longer tolerate meter tampering and will conduct audits across the city to ensure that every customer pays for electricity.
“City Power is committed to ensuring fair electricity supply to all its customers, and we will continue to take action against those who engage in electricity theft,” Mangena added.
The power utility's no-nonsense approach is not new, and many residents found that out the hard way last year. On 5 November 2025, a Malawian national was arrested for allegedly tampering with a meter in Alexandra. City Power also cut off power to 25 businesses in the area that were reliant on illegal connections.
On 15 November 2024, the power utility sent a warning to customers who also didn't pay their bills, as they disconnected 10 businesses in Lenasia that owed over R60 million in unpaid bills.
South Africans praise City Power’s initiative
Social media users praised City Power's efforts, with some suggesting what the power utility could do in the future.
Rob Clarke said:
“Well done. Don't reconnect them if they keep bypassing.”
Willy Raubach suggested:
“Your technicians should wear masks to prevent identity and victimisation.”
Anton Geldenhuys added:
“That boxes must be sealed, and only workers must know how to open them.”
Ingrid Royston stated:
“As they are disconnected, so are they reconnected. While we suckers pay because it's the right thing to do. They feel nothing to steal.”
Jacob Israel Rammusa said:
“They're going to reconnect again; electricity is unreasonably expensive.”
400,000 customers caught not paying for electricity
In a related article, Eskom uncovered 400,000 customers who had been using electricity but not paying for it.
Briefly News noted that they were caught during the process of customers having to recode meters.
City Power has provided its customers until May 2025 to recode their prepaid meters or own up to not paying before.
