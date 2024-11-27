Eskom has announced that it has extended the deadline to recode prepaid electricity meters again

It has also converted zero buyers, or those who use electricity but do not pay for it, and has caught 400,000

It has given South Africa, who have tampered with meter boxes, until December to visit Eskom, and City Power has provided its customers until May 2025

JOHANNESBURG—Eskom and Johannesburg's City Power have given customers a deadline to recode their prepaid meters. They have also called on those with tampered meters to come forward.

Eskom, City Power extend bloodline

According to BusinessTech, Eskom revealed that the process of recoding prepaid meter boxes caught 400,000 customers who had been using electricity but had not been buying electricity. Eskom's paying customers have now increased to over seven million meters. Eskom said customers who have tampered with meter boxes have until 13 December 2024 to visit Eskom sites.

City Power issues deadline

City Power has also provided another deadline for its customers to upgrade their electricity meter boxers by 31 May 2025. It said many zero-paying customers came forward to replace and update their meters and do the right thing.

South Africans call for punishment

Some netizens on Facebook demanded that those who were non-paying customers must face the music.

Luyanda Shuku said:

"They should be punished."

Noel VB said:

"All the time, Eskom has been asleep. Now they try to be worried."

Rivesh Ramchurren said:

"Good news, but there are still all those complexes and municipalities that are collecting the money from the residents but not paying Eskom."

Bro T Malik McWhite said:

"The coding of meter boxes was the only plan to catch izinyoka-nyoka."

Brian's Page said:

"They just don't have a clue."

