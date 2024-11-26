Residents of Malamulele in Limpopo have been struggling to recharge their prepaid electricity meters

Some of the residents said that despite recoding their meter boxes, they cannot load tokens

South Africans shared similar concerns, and some related to the Malamulele residents' struggle

MALAMULELE, LIMPOPO—Residents of Malamulele in Limpopo are having trouble loading electricity tokens on their newly recoded electricity meter boxes.

Struggles with recoded meter boxes

According to SABC News, some Eskom customers have found adding electricity to their newly recoded prepaid meter boxes difficult. They say that despite recording successfully, the tokens they buy are not loading electricity, including electricity bought from official vendors.

Some have complained that they have had to wait in long queues to receive assistance but have not received any help. They accuse Eskom employees of turning them back when they want to load electricity. This, in turn, has disastrous consequences, including rotting food.

South Africans relate

South Africans on Facebook shared similar struggles.

Rich Tom Mongwe said:

"Same in Bolobedu. Many people can't buy electricity because their meter boxes are locked. Eskom offices promised to help, but they failed."

Allan Hsu said:

"This is a norm in South Africa. And try to contact Eskom for the first three days. You won't get anyone to attend to your issue until someone finally answers their phone, and you will wait forever for Eskom technicians to come out."

Vuyiswa Madumakazi Gcinilizwe said:

"It's not only in Limpopo but also in the Eastern Cape."

Ramashia Aluwani said:

"Service in Malamulele is very slow. I went there when my meter box was unable to upload a coupon and decided to go to Thohoyandou Eskom because it was taking forever to assist one person."

Eskom extends deadline

