Johannesburg's City Power announced that it gave its customers an extension to upgrade their meter boxes

It had previously announced that 99% of its customers successfully upgraded their meter boxes

South Africans shared different opinions, and some had questions about the entire process

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

City Power has shown grace to its customers. Images: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — City Power has announced that it gave customers who have not recoded their meter boxes more time.

City Power gives an extension

City Power has given residents until 30 November 2024 to upgrade their meter boxes. It announced that it will continue to help prepaid customers recode their meter boxes. City Power revealed that 99% of its customers recoded their meter boxes. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that most of the residents who were reluctant to upgrade were from Alexandra.

Mangena added that its Services Delivery Centres in Alexandra and Lenasia experienced an influx of customers rushing to beat the cut-off date. He called for customers to remain calm and not rush to their offices in a panic. Recently, a Soweto resident died while in the queue to upgrade his meter box.

Netizens discuss the extension

South Africans on Facebook gave their opinions on the extension.

Jackson Mpala said:

"They have started bridging the new boxes."

Jacques Coetzee asked:

"Why would they want to upgrade if they don't have to pay?"

Babalwa Mamcethe Yekele said:

"It's been two months at home with no electricity. We have tried everything to get our electricity back with no luck."

Ziqa Khanda said:

"Why is it only non-vending customers that are given extensions, but vending customers aren't?"

Floki Rammela Kenneth Rammela said:

"No one is at my place. They must give us until March 2025."

Eskom extends deadline to recode meters

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom announced that it had given its customers an extension.

The spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, said that over one million customers had not recoded their prepaid electricity meter boxes. However, the meter box officially expired on 25 November 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News