Soweto Man Dies in Queue While Waiting To Recode Eskom Prepaid Meter Box, SA Saddened
- A man in Soweto reportedly passed away while waiting in the queue to upgrade his Eskom meter box
- The incident occurred in Orlando while residents were rushing to meet the 24 November 2024 deadline
- South Africans were heartbroken at the death, and many criticised the government for giving a tight deadline, while some slammed residents for acting too late
JOHANNESBURG—The country's desperation to meet Eskom's 24 November 2024 deadline to upgrade meter numbers resulted in a death.
Resident perishes in queue
According to The South African, Fikile Busakwe passed away while waiting in a queue to upgrade his meter box in Orlando, Soweto. Busakwe and other residents had queued since 4 am. Hundreds were in the queue, and some had even camped overnight to be assisted. Gumede reportedly collapsed from his chair without warning and died on the spot.
Some residents complained that they only recently learned about the call to upgrade their meter box. Eskom said the deadline of 24 November will not be moved, and those who do not upgrade their electricity by the deadline will be plunged into darkness.
Netizens slam residents
On Facebook, South Africans were disappointed that residents did not act when there was still time. Some blamed Eskom.
Charlie Davuka said:
"From May, we were informed to upgrade. Now people want to use free electricity because they don't want to buy electricity."
Tshepo Jafta said:
"I knew that it wasn't going to end."
Themba Dube said:
"Eskom should be arrested for this nonsense attention they're seeking."
Jeff Behr said:
"His family must sue Eskom, especially the so-called minister of electricity."
Digita Technolo said:
"The biggest challenge is that we are a last-minute nation."
Mlungisi Fixer Qhinga said:
"He didn't have to queue. Anyone can do it themselves in the comfort of your home."
Barney Salome said:
"This is killing us."
City Power says 99% of customers upgraded
