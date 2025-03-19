Residents of Khutsong-Bothaville in the Free State have taken their frustrations to the streets to protest the lack of service delivery

They blocked the streets and burned tyres, demanding the removal of the mayor, municipal manager and chief financial officer

Community leaders complained that they had been protesting for almost a year for service delivery but their grievances have not been addressed

Bothaville residents protested poor service delivery. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KHOTSONG-BOTHAVILLE, FREE STATE — Frustrated community members of Khutsong-Bothaville in the Free State embarked on a service delivery protest on 19 March 2025. They have been calling for the removal of their mayor, municipal manager and chief financial officer for almost a year.

Why are Bothaville residents protesting?

According to SABC News, the community is fed up with the poor service delivery and the leaders' inactions. They barricaded roads with burning tyres and stones. They forced businesses and schools to close. Residents bemoaned the filthy water and lack of adequate services. Attempts to engage the Nala Local Municipality's leadership have proven unsuccessful.

The leadership has been accused of not holding council meetings for nine months. They slammed the councillors and accused them of protecting the mayor and not having residents' interests at heart. Community leader Thabiso Nteso said the leadership engaged them after they protested two weeks ago. The council members agreed that service delivery is a problem in the municipality.

Community members protest service delivery. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Service delivery protests in the past

Residents of Parys in the Free State torched the home of the mayor's mother in January 2023 when they protested against poor service delivery

Diepkloof residents in Soweto caused havoc in June of the same year when a service delivery protest turned violent, resulting in residents stoning vehicles and looting a truck

Durban residents embarked on a service delivery protest in March 2024 led by the Economic Freedom Fighters' chairperson, who was slammed for torching a tyre

Westbury residents in Johannesburg fed up with having no water for days clashed with the police during a service delivery protest in September of the same year

Foreign nationals allegedly protested in the Johannesburg CBD in December, and a video of the protest went viral

SA slams protesters

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post blamed residents for voting for the African National Congress and damaging infrastructure during protests.

Fikile Dawgla Jantjie said:

"You vote for ANC that fails to close a simple pothole and destroy what's left. What's the gain?"

Michael Moeti said:

"I'm feeling sorry for our poor roads that are used as scapegoats by angry communities."

HB Prinsloo said:

"Vote for them again and you get what you voted for."

Damane Muzi Gwebu said:

"Those small towns voted for their heartless ANC leaders who are living large here in Bloemfontein."

Ndleleni Ishmael Mokhethi said:

"That's the result of selling your votes for a mere food parcel."

