Video of Foreign Nationals Causing Unrest in Johannesburg CBD Causes Uproar, SA Fuming
- A video of foreign nationals causing unrest in the Johannesburg Central Business District has angered many
- In the video, hundreds of foreign nationals chant while walking down a street in the CBD
- South Africans were fuming that law enforcement did not prevent the protest, and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba questioned the protest
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — A video of foreign nationals protesting in Johannesburg left many South Africans with questions.
Foreign nationals protest
@PSAFLIVE posted a video of the protest. The caption reveals that undocumented foreigners from Malawi, Ethiopia and Somalia reportedly blocked the roads to protest. It's unclear why they were protesting. The video shows scores of foreign nationals walking down a road in the CBD and chanting.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba shared the tweet and questioned the protests' legality.
"Johannesburg Metro Police Department, did they apply for this march?"
Watch the video here:
South Africans angry
Netizens were livid that such a strike took place.
Nonduku said:
"It's only South Africans who get beaten, arrested, or even worse, in their country of origin."
Im_twenty_three said:
"In their birth countries, they will never protest against their ruthless, corrupt leaders, but in SA, they do whatever they want."
Luu said:
"No SANDF or SAPS on site, but if it was South African citizens protesting, you would have seen the Mabenas using live ammunition on the protesters."
T said:
"This country is too generous, shame. Where else in the world do you see foreigners protesting freely and blocking roads?"
Nxamalala said:
"We are taken for granted."
Jade said:
"The South African government is too lenient. People come from outside and do whatever they want with no consequences."
Foreign nationals protest in Eastern Cape
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eastern Cape-based foreign nationals operating stores protested.
A shop owner said that the government was not helping them obtain documentation to be in the country legally.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za