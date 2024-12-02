A video of foreign nationals causing unrest in the Johannesburg Central Business District has angered many

In the video, hundreds of foreign nationals chant while walking down a street in the CBD

South Africans were fuming that law enforcement did not prevent the protest, and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba questioned the protest

SA was fuming after foreign nationals marched through the JHB CBD. Images: THEGIFT777 and Xavier Lorenzo

JOHANNESBURG — A video of foreign nationals protesting in Johannesburg left many South Africans with questions.

Foreign nationals protest

@PSAFLIVE posted a video of the protest. The caption reveals that undocumented foreigners from Malawi, Ethiopia and Somalia reportedly blocked the roads to protest. It's unclear why they were protesting. The video shows scores of foreign nationals walking down a road in the CBD and chanting.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba shared the tweet and questioned the protests' legality.

"Johannesburg Metro Police Department, did they apply for this march?"

Watch the video here:

South Africans angry

Netizens were livid that such a strike took place.

Nonduku said:

"It's only South Africans who get beaten, arrested, or even worse, in their country of origin."

Im_twenty_three said:

"In their birth countries, they will never protest against their ruthless, corrupt leaders, but in SA, they do whatever they want."

Luu said:

"No SANDF or SAPS on site, but if it was South African citizens protesting, you would have seen the Mabenas using live ammunition on the protesters."

T said:

"This country is too generous, shame. Where else in the world do you see foreigners protesting freely and blocking roads?"

Nxamalala said:

"We are taken for granted."

Jade said:

"The South African government is too lenient. People come from outside and do whatever they want with no consequences."

