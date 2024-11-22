The Eastern Cape government has been conducting raids and closing down tuck shops operated by foreign nationals

Shop owners lamented the operation, and one of the owners of the spaza shops says the government has not given them the opportunity to register for asylum

South Africans were unsympathetic to them, and many blasted the foreign-owned spaza shops, accusing them of poisoning communities

EASTERN CAPE—Foreign nationals operating spaza shops in the Eastern Cape blame the government for not allowing them to register for asylum papers so that they can operate their businesses legally.

Eastern Cape government clamps down on spaza shops

According to eNCA, the Eastern Cape government has been conducting raids and closing down foreign-owned spaza shops. This created an outrage among the shop owners, who felt like the government was oppressing them. Foreign nationals operating in East London slammed the government.

Shop owners dissatisfied

One of the shop owners said the government did not want to help them get asylum papers. He said that there is a lot of criminal activity in municipalities, preventing them from applying for asylum. He said he has children to feed. Another shop operator said he stocks from reputable cash and carry outlets.

South Africans slam shop operators

Netizens commenting on the video on Facebook slammed them.

Gift Mhlanga said:

"These guys must go back to selling pictures and blankets to avoid quarrels."

Linda Mkhize asked:

"Why are kids only affected? Someone is behind this."

Mr Curious said:

"Even with licenses, they can still sell poisonous food."

TK Vee said:

"Those who voted for the ANC, including the DA, must account. This Pan-Africanism ideology is being misused and misunderstood entirely."

Asah Claire Xhala said:

"Oh, so illegal immigrants are fighting to have spazas while South Africans are dying."

Government declares national disaster

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the government declared food-borne illnesses a national disaster.

Ministers briefed the media and said the government will strive to resolve the issue urgently.

