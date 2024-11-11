The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that the South African Police Service will conduct random spaza shop raids

He noted that the province recorded more than 400 food poisoning cases in the previous months

He also announced that new by-laws aimed at regulating spaza shops would be announced

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Panyaza Lesufi has empowered the police to raid spaza shops. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The rising number of food poisoning cases in Gauteng has prompted Premier Panyaza Lesufi to announce random raids to ensure Spaza shops are compliant.

SAPS to conduct raids

Eyewitness News reported that Lesufi briefed the media on 10 November 2024 and announced that the South African Police Service would conduct random raids to ensure spaza shops are compliant. He said municipalities will also be mandated to enforce the new regulations.

441 cases of food poisoning

Lesufi noted that 441 cases of food poisoning have been reported in the province in recent months. Out of these cases, 23 have passed away. He remarked that municipalities in the province are willing to adopt the by-laws. He added that the government will compel spaza shops to re-register. The raids are expected to begin on 11 November. They have been given the power to confiscate non-compliant stock.

"There's no one who is confused now, so we can arrest that situation ASAP. Twenty-three lives lost is too much, and we don't want to add to that list. That is why health and education are here. We have identified those departments as areas that need our immediate support so they can protect us," he noted.

Toxicologist warns against keeping hazardous chemicals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a toxicologist warned against keeping hazardous chemicals at home near food items.

This was after health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the children who died in Naledi, Soweto after consuming food from a spaza shop died from pesticides.

The toxicologist revealed that food vendors confessed to keeping pesticides such as galephirimi near the food they sell.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News