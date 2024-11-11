Panyaza Lesufi provided an update on suspected contaminated food cases in Gauteng

The Premier confirmed that 23 children had died from such cases since the start of the year

Owners of spaza shops in Gauteng will have to re-register their businesses as per the bly-laws

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has touched on the new b-laws to regulate spaza shops in the province, while touching on how many children lost their lives in the crisis. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - 23 children have died since the start of the year from eating alleged contaminated food.

That’s according to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who provided an update on the recent crisis plaguing not only the province but the entire country.

Lesufi added that 441 food contamination cases were also reported, many of which involved children purchasing snacks from spaza shops or vendors outside schools.

Lesufi confirms 7 died from organophosphate poisoning

While the government is waiting for results from some cases, Lesufi confirmed that some had passed away from consuming organophosphate. The chemical, often used for agricultural purposes, is lethal.

“Seven postmortem results out of the 19 deaths tested positive for organophosphate,” Lesufi said.

Government to launch by-laws

With new cases being reported almost daily, the government is now gazetting new by-laws to regulate the operation of spaza shops.

The Cooperative Governance Department said that the new by-laws, which all councils will adopt, detail how spaza shops should operate.

The by-laws focus on the standards expected of spaza shops and the penalties that will be incurred for contravening the by-law.

Spaza shop owners in Gauteng will also be forced to re-register their businesses.

A municipal official will be responsible for monitoring and enforcing the by-law, and this person will regularly work with Home Affairs, the Department of Health, and the South African Revenue Service to ensure compliance.

Calls for State of Emergency made

A non-governmental organisation, Not In My Name International, has called on the government to declare a State of Emergency regarding spaza shops.

The organisation also called on South Africans to peacefully help foreign spaza shop owners pack up and leave.

"This will not only save lives, but it will also return back the township economy to its rightful owners," the organisation said.

Toxicologist warns against keeping hazardous chemicals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a toxicologist warned against keeping hazardous chemicals at home near food items.

This was after health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the children who died in Naledi, Soweto, after consuming food from a spaza shop died from pesticides.

The toxicologist revealed that food vendors confessed to keeping pesticides near the food they sell.

Source: Briefly News