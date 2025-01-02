A South African man named Wandile Dlamini shared that he was offered the chance to get a German passport after living there for a few years

However, the opportunity meant that he would have had to denounce his South African citizenship

Wandile shared his decision with TikTok users, who posted their thoughts in the comment section

A South African man shared what he decided when given the opportunity to denounce his citizenship for Germany. Images: @thedlaminis

While moving abroad can offer numerous opportunities, abandoning one's South African identity is not always an option for everyone.

One South African man spoke about when he was offered the chance to get a German passport, only if he got rid of his South African one.

A case of two identities

Content creator Wandile Dlamini shared that he had been living, working and paying taxes in the European country for three years on a spousal visa. After hearing that he could get German citizenship if he denounced his South African one, Wandile refused.

"In my mind, I always thought that my passport was the true identity of who I am. I never wanted to feel like a tourist in my own country."

Thankfully, German policies regarding citizenship changed over the years, and Wandile noted he could hold dual citizenship.

Watch the TikTok video below:

About getting dual citizenship in Germany

According to Germany Visa, dual citizenship in Germany is only allowed under certain conditions, for example, by birth.

The information site notes:

"From June 2024, naturalised German citizens can retain their original citizenship. Some spouses of German citizens and long-term residents may also qualify."

The German Missions in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini also states that when it comes to couples married on or after 1 January 1970, naturalisation requires the following:

The spouses reside in Germany for a certain number of years.

The foreign spouse is well-integrated in Germany.

Speaks the language fluently.

Internet reacts to citizenship story

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to share their take on Wandile's post and being proudly South African.

@bobo_mwale said to Wandile:

"You’ve shown the government that you didn’t marry your wife for citizenship. You married for love, and I’m proud you did that."

@_fistoz_ wrote with a laugh:

"Being a South African is a must, Baba."

@lin660210 told the online community:

"It’s incredible how South Africans love their country."

@sharneloltmanns, who once found themselves in the same situation, shared:

"I waited it out as well. I couldn't bring myself to do it either."

@ndimnje added in the comment section:

"I have travelled the world. I will never denounce my South African passport. South Africa is literally the best country to live in."

