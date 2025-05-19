Residents of Diepkloof in Soweto, Johannesburg, embarked on a protest that turned deadly

Two members of the community died during the protest over the quality of service delivery in the area

Residents demanded that service delivery be improved, or the protests would continue and be intensified

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Two people died after Diepkloof community members embarked on a protest. Image: @ChannelAfrica

Source: Twitter

DIEPKLOOF, SOWETO — Two people were killed, and one was seriously injured during a service delivery protest in Diepkloof, Soweto in Johannesburg on 19 May 2025. The residents protested over a lack of service delivery.

2 dead in protest

According to eNCA, residents of Diepkloof hostel shut down the Diepkloof interchange, and while protesting on the road, one of the protesters was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Another protester died when a truck driver was trying to avoid the protesters on the road.

He swerved into the hostel area, and the protesters pelted his vehicle with stones. In the process of avoiding the stones, he ran over two people. One person was injured and the other died. A case of public violence has been opened, and the South African Police Service is investigating.

Traffic was significantly slowed down during a protest. Image: @MbazimaThomason

Source: Twitter

Residents threaten to continue protesting

Residents promised that they will intensify protests if their demands for service delivery are not met. The protest started in the early hours of the morning, and residents reportedly looted businesses in the area.

Members of the community said one of the victims who died in the truck accident was a bottle picker who was not involved in the protest. The other victim, who was taken to the hospital, lost her legs.

Recent protests in South Africa

One student was killed and two were seriously injured when a shooting occurred at the Walter Sisulu University during a protest on 15 April 2025. The students protested against the campus manager, who has been accused of violating their rights. Students also reportedly burned the vehicle belonging to the campus manager, who was escorted off campus with his family when the protest turned violent.

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal residents and activists took to the streets and protested against illegal immigrants on 2 May. The protesters demanded that the government act against businesses employing illegal immigrants over South Africans.

Mpumalanga residents protest Parliament oversight

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a community in Mpumalanga protested when members of Parliament conducted an oversight visit at the Mkhondo Boarding School. They protested against the recruitment process.

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works, Roads and Transport were scheduled to visit the school. Construction for the school began in 2018 and it cost the government more than half a billion.

However, residents complained that the requirement to travel to Ermelo, 120 kilometres from the community, to submit applications for jobs was unfair. The ActionSA Mpumalanga chairperson, Thoko Mashiane, called for an overhaul of the recruitment process.

