A group of students from the University of the Witwatersrand protested and one particular pupil left South Africa talking

This comes after the young men and women from UCT took to the streets to march against fee blocks and limited access to housing

People in Mzansi headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the student

One student who participated in the University of the Witwatersrand's protest has left many South Africans puzzled, sparking discussions on social media.

A white Wits student’s participation in the protest left South Africans with mixed reactions. Image: Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

The viral clip that surfaced online shows the young individual actively engaging in the demonstration, leaving netizens questioning his motives and role in the event.

SA confused by student's involvement in the protest

This comes after the University of Cape Town students took to the streets to march against fee blocks and limited access to housing. While students continue to struggle for immediate solutions, UCT has responded to the interruptions by moving classes online.

Similar demonstrations have also taken place at other campuses, such as Wits, where the Students' Representative Council has started a hunger strike in response to financial exclusion and registration problems.

In a video shared by a TikTok user, @vumbhoni_khoza captures a moment where one white student appeared deeply involved in the protest as he chanted, danced and seemed overly excited with a huge smile on his face as he walked down the streets alongside his fellow pupils.

While the cause of the protest remains a topic of debate, what caught many people’s attention was the presence of the young participant, whose affiliation with the movement seemed unclear.

The online community speculated that the student might have personal reasons for joining, while others questioned whether he was merely caught up in the moment. The unexpected scene led to mixed reactions, with some South Africans applauding his activism and others expressing confusion over the involvement of the student.

Take a look at the video below:

White Wits student protesting raises eyebrows

The TikTok video gained traction, and social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some were impressed by the student's courage, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in societal issues while some simply questioned his motives saying:

Clipza said:

"Chief Matt doing anything but dropping on YouTube."

Tshedza Nenjelele added:

"That time his fees are paid in full."

T-66🇪🇸 expressed:

"Does he even know what's going on? he looks like he's just happy that classes are cancelled."

Phiwe_M wrote:

"If you see him again (chief matt) please ask him when is he dropping."

Ski's p.mpyķ commented:

"He loves the song nothing more and the vibe."

Aj cracked a joke saying:

"This one is happy he's not in class it's just vibes angimsoli."

Onwabisakate was amused by the young man adding:

"I’m sorry for laughing but this is dusting me."

Gomo shared:

"Broers full tuition and accommodation is paid in full he is just there for fun."

A white Wits student’s participation in the protest left South Africans with mixed reactions. Image: Vesnaadjic

Source: Getty Images

Student accuses UCT of academic and financial exclusion in exclusive

Briefly News previously reported that more than 1000 students marched to the University of Cape Town's (UCT) administrative building on 17 February 2025 to hand over a memorandum demanding that it lift its fee blockage and allow returning students to access accommodation.

One of the students spoke to Briefly News, who has been left out in the cold and has struggled to continue his studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News