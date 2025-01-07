The MEC of Finance and Economic Development in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, slammed allegations that the province is struggling financially

He said a previous media briefing where he said the province could be R6 billion in the red was misinterpreted

He clarified that the provincial government has over R53 billion to spend before the end of March this year

Lebogang Maile slammed reports that Gauteng is broke. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Image and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng MEC of Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, dismissed allegations that the provincial government is struggling financially. He said the province has R53.9 billion to spend before the end of March this year.

GP has billions to spend

According to The Citizen, Maile said the provincial government's expenditure is R115.2 billion, 68% of its allocated budget of R169 billion. He allegedly stated that the province could find R6 billion in the red. He clarified that this did not mean the province would file for bankruptcy.

How much did the government spend?

@GautengTreasury posted on its account how much the province spent. The education and health departments accounted for 80% of the province's expenditure. The Department of Health's expenditure mainly focuses on hospital (central, district and provincial) services. The Education Department spent R45.9 billion against a budget of R66.1 billion.

View the tweets here:

What Maile said in 2024

Maile announced in November that the provincial government is planning on partnering with the private sector to build a R200 billion airport in the Sedibeng region

He said in December that over 4500 spaza shop owners registered their spaza shops when the government gave them a deadline to register

A few days later, he said the spaza shop registrations increased to over 13,000

Maile visits Sharpeville after lootings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maile visited Sharpeville in the Sedibeng region in October after lootings erupted. A spaza shop owner died after a shooting, and angry residents looted foreign-owned spaza shops in retaliation.

Maile met with community members in the area. They were concerned that foreign nationals owned more spaza shops than locals. They called on the government to empower them to own businesses.

