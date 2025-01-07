Global site navigation

Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile Rubbishes Claims the Province Is Bankrupt, Says GP Has R53.9bn
Politics

Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile Rubbishes Claims the Province Is Bankrupt, Says GP Has R53.9bn

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The MEC of Finance and Economic Development in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, slammed allegations that the province is struggling financially
  • He said a previous media briefing where he said the province could be R6 billion in the red was misinterpreted
  • He clarified that the provincial government has over R53 billion to spend before the end of March this year

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The MEC of Finance Lebogang Maile said the province is not bankrupt
Lebogang Maile slammed reports that Gauteng is broke. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Image and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng MEC of Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, dismissed allegations that the provincial government is struggling financially. He said the province has R53.9 billion to spend before the end of March this year.

GP has billions to spend

According to The Citizen, Maile said the provincial government's expenditure is R115.2 billion, 68% of its allocated budget of R169 billion. He allegedly stated that the province could find R6 billion in the red. He clarified that this did not mean the province would file for bankruptcy.

Read also

President Cyril Ramaphosa denies that the ANC is in decline, SA debates him

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

How much did the government spend?

@GautengTreasury posted on its account how much the province spent. The education and health departments accounted for 80% of the province's expenditure. The Department of Health's expenditure mainly focuses on hospital (central, district and provincial) services. The Education Department spent R45.9 billion against a budget of R66.1 billion.

View the tweets here:

What Maile said in 2024

Maile visits Sharpeville after lootings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maile visited Sharpeville in the Sedibeng region in October after lootings erupted. A spaza shop owner died after a shooting, and angry residents looted foreign-owned spaza shops in retaliation.

Read also

ANC defends hosting January 8 celebrations at a smaller venue, SA laughs

Maile met with community members in the area. They were concerned that foreign nationals owned more spaza shops than locals. They called on the government to empower them to own businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: